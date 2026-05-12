Joveo, Vetty, and Partners Set to Share Insights on Managing Increased Applicant Volume in Upcoming Webinar

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Joveo, the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing



WHAT: Will join Instant Teams, Inergroup, and Vetty to present the webinar “Strong Pipeline, Slow Placements: Why Your Funnel Is Costing You.”



WHEN: Monday, May 18, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET



WHERE: Registration details can be found here .

DETAILS:

With consumer AI available everywhere, open job postings are receiving record numbers of applicants, leaving recruiting teams barely able to keep up with the volume. At the same time, these AI tools are reducing applicant quality, with many applicants entering the pipeline without the proper qualifications, wasting time and resources that these recruiters simply don’t have.

Recognizing that a full funnel does not equate to a healthy one, Joveo and its partners are banding together to discuss how to solve the problem. In this webinar, Jennifer Smith, Global Leader of Staffing and RPO at Joveo; Erica McMannes, Co-founder and Chief Experience Officer at Instant Teams; Adam Wardlow, VP of Recruiting & Digital Strategy at Inergroup; and Gregg Moran, VP of Partnerships at Vetty will offer ways to cut through high-volume noise and find applicants with real intent, qualify candidates earlier in the screening process, and turn a slow-moving pipeline into faster placements.

Smith commented, “The proliferation of consumer AI has created a dire situation for recruiters. Automated submissions have spiked applicant volume, leading to a rise in irrelevant, unqualified, and uncommitted candidates flowing into funnels across industries. In this session, we’re going to talk through how recruiters can adapt to this new reality and reclaim their time and improve their productivity without adding more to their plates.”

“Strong Pipeline, Slow Placements: Why Your Funnel Is Costing You” is scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026. Registration is available here .

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered, high-performance recruitment marketing, Joveo is transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world’s largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and media agencies. The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the best candidates on time and within budget.

Powering millions of jobs every day, Joveo’s AI-led recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.

For more information about Joveo’s award-winning platform and solutions, visit www.joveo.com .



