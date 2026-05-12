Fatboy: More Than a Bean Bag

MONTREAL, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many people know Fatboy for its iconic oversized bean bags, the Dutch design brand has evolved into something much bigger: a complete outdoor lifestyle collection designed to transform patios, terraces, gardens, and commercial spaces into stylish extensions of the home.

From dining sets and modular sofas to hammocks, portable lighting, and poolside comfort, Fatboy offers everything needed to create the ultimate outdoor setup for spring and summer.

“People are often surprised to discover how extensive the Fatboy universe has become,” says Romaric Durand, managing director in Canada. “Beyond the bean bags, Fatboy now offers complete outdoor environments that combine comfort, durability, and playful design.”

Outdoor Dining, the Fatboy Way

At the center of the collection are Fatboy’s outdoor dining solutions. The Toní and Fred’s collections feature modern outdoor tables and chairs , bistro sets, and dining sets designed for everyday living and entertaining.

Available in configurations seating up to 8 people, these lightweight yet durable aluminum collections are perfect for residential patios, rooftop terraces, restaurants, hotels, and hospitality spaces.

Whether it’s a casual brunch, evening cocktails, or large summer gatherings, Fatboy’s dining collections bring people together in style.

Modular Outdoor Lounging with Paletti

For lounging and relaxation, the Paletti Collection offers modular outdoor sofas and sectionals that adapt to virtually any space.

From compact balconies to expansive backyard lounges, Paletti allows users to create personalized outdoor living rooms with configurable seating, loungers, and daybeds. Built with weather-resistant materials and deep cushions, the collection combines flexibility with long-lasting comfort.

Hammocks, Bean Bags & Poolside Comfort

Fatboy continues to push relaxation further with products like the Headdemock hammocks, oversized outdoor bean bags, and the iconic Floatzac pool float.

Designed with performance fabrics such as Olefin, Fatboy’s outdoor bean bags and ottomans are UV-resistant, water-repellent, and easy to maintain; ideal for patios, docks, pools, and cottage living.

Lighting That Moves with You

Fatboy’s collection also includes a growing range of portable indoor and outdoor lighting . Wireless, rechargeable, and playful in design, these lamps help create ambiance long after the sun goes down.

Perfect for patios, terraces, balconies, and hospitality spaces, Fatboy lighting combines practicality with atmosphere.

Designed for Canadian Outdoor Living

Built for durability and designed to stand out, Fatboy products are made to handle real outdoor living while maintaining their signature bold aesthetic.

All collections are available in Canada, with inventory shipping directly from a Montreal warehouse for fast nationwide delivery.

About Fatboy

Fatboy is a globally recognized Dutch design brand known for its iconic bean bags , innovative outdoor furniture, lighting, and lifestyle accessories. Blending bold design with everyday functionality, Fatboy creates products that inspire people to relax, connect, and enjoy life, indoors and out.

For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or interviews, please contact:

Fatboy Canada

email: hello@fatboycanada.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17053dcc-acf3-4e3e-ae00-5b6de3bc9df3