The Best of the Year™ Awards Program Redefines What It Means to Be ‘Best’

Key facts of this press release:

Best of the Year Awards, an independent digital media, awards and insights platform built on integrity and trust, celebrates excellence across all consumer categories and sectors

Nominations are open through May 30, 2026 at https://www.bestoftheyearmedia.com/awards



2026 is the launch year of Best of the Year Awards program

Edelman’s 2025 Brand Trust Barometer Special Report: Brand Trust, From We to Me found that 64 percent of people globally buy, choose, or avoid brands based on their individual beliefs about what is happening in society (a four percent uptick from 2024)

NEW YORK CITY, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best of the Year Media launches its Best of the Year Awards, an independent digital media, awards and insights platform built on integrity and trust, celebrating excellence across all consumer categories and sectors. Enter now at https://www.bestoftheyearmedia.com/awards.

The Best of the Year Awards is grounded in rigorous evaluation, blending expert scientific analysis, editorial integrity, and real-world performance criteria to ensure trusted results and redefine what it means to be considered ‘best’ in a culture crowded with claims, sponsored content, and pay-to-play accolades.

The awards focus on expert analysis, testing and awards across today's most important consumer categories spanning accessibility, automotive, beauty, entertainment & media, finance, food & drink, home, outdoor, parenting, pets, productivity, style, technology, travel and wellness.

“Consumers are more discerning than ever, and increasingly skeptical. At the same time, brands are under pressure to prove not just performance, but purpose and responsibility,” says Laurie Jennings, CEO and Editor of Best of the Year Media. “Best of the Year Awards sits at that intersection, bridging what brands claim with what actually holds up under scrutiny, all to restore meaning to what it means to be the best.”

Entries undergo expert review, independent judge evaluation and at-home consumer testing for real-world insights. Additionally, all brands that enter, whether they win or not, receive a confidential snapshot of judge feedback and comments.

Through Best of the Year Awards, Best of the Year Media is committed to total clarity and transparency at every with unbiased and expert-led evaluation in our proprietary 5P methodology, assessing five core dimensions that together provide a complete picture of quality, impact, and distinction:

Performance : verified efficacy, reliability, and claims integrity. Does it work?

: verified efficacy, reliability, and claims integrity. Does it work? Purpose : the problem it solves, the need it addresses, and the intent behind the offering.

: the problem it solves, the need it addresses, and the intent behind the offering. Planet : materials, packaging, production choices, and efforts to reduce environmental footprint.

: materials, packaging, production choices, and efforts to reduce environmental footprint. People : inclusivity, accessibility, ethical labor and sourcing, and community wellbeing.

: inclusivity, accessibility, ethical labor and sourcing, and community wellbeing. Practices: transparency, ethical business conduct, fair pricing, and long-term accountability.

Edelman’s 2025 Brand Trust Barometer Special Report: Brand Trust, From We to Me found that 64 percent of people globally buy, choose, or avoid brands based on their individual beliefs about what is happening in society (a four percent uptick from 2024), reinforcing the growing importance of evaluation models that consider purpose, people, planet and practices beyond core product attributes. Edelman also found that 73 percent of people say their trust in a brand would increase if it authentically reflected today’s culture.

Additionally, the report found 80 percent go as far as saying trust in companies behind brands is important or a deal breaker in deciding which brands to buy or use.



Founded by Laurie Jennings, former General Manager and editorial director of the Good Housekeeping Institute; Birnur Aral, PhD, former Executive Director of the Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab; and Rachel Rothman, former Chief Technologist and Head of Testing, Best of the Year Media builds on their decades of experience and proven credibility in testing, consumer research, product development, and reliable editorial recommendations. Collectively, they have led the evaluation of thousands of products across consumer categories from beauty, travel, and home to health, parenting, and technology.

Nominate any consumer brand and product to the Best of the Year Awards at https://www.bestoftheyearmedia.com/awards.

Best of the Year Media Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the Best of the Year Awards?

Annual, independent recognition program honoring excellence across all consumer industries

Evaluated by independent experts and consumer testers

Focused on real-world performance and impact

Entries are evaluated using clear, transparent criteria grounded in Best of the Year Media's proprietary 5P Methodology (performance, purpose, planet, people, practices)

Who should enter the Best of the Year Awards?

Brands at every stage

Emerging brands seeking credibility and visibility

Scaling companies building trust and differentiation

Established leaders reinforcing authority and excellence

Newly launched products or services looking for PR amplification and media attention

How can brands enter the Best of the Year Awards?

Enter at https://www.bestoftheyearmedia.com/awards



Create an account and submit through the official awards portal

There is a one-time annual deadline and simplified process, eliminating the complexity of traditional awards systems

What do Best of the Year Award winners receive?

Trusted third-party validation for consumers and retailers

Personalized feedback and testing notes for research & development or other external and internal uses

Increased sales and conversion confidence

Media and editorial exposure opportunities, including a dedicated press release

Increased visibility and discoverability across search engines (SEO), answer engines (AEO) and generative engines (GEO)

Use of the official Best of the Year badge for marketing purposes across all channels (no extra licensing fees at this time)

Who oversees the Best of the Year Awards program?

Three former Good Housekeeping executives with deep experience and credibility in editorial reviews, recommendations and awards involving evaluation of thousands of products who have formed Best of the Year Media

Laurie Jennings, former General Manager and editorial director of the Good Housekeeping Institute

Birnur Aral, PhD, former Executive Director of the Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab

Rachel Rothman, former Chief Technologist and Head of Testing

About Best of the Year Media

Best of the Year Media is an independent digital media, awards, and insights company dedicated to helping consumers make smarter, more informed decisions. Through expert-led evaluation, scientific analysis, and real-world experience, the company spotlights products, brands, and services that truly stand out — with a commitment to clarity, transparency, integrity, and trust. Its annual Best of the Year Awards program recognizes excellence across consumer categories through rigorous assessment, clear criteria, and meaningful feedback for participants. Best of the Year Media’s authority is rooted in decades of hands-on leadership in consumer media, research, and product development.