St. Peter's School Rolls Out School-Wide Blockchain-Verified Academic Records

Two years after piloting blockchain-verified documents, Barcelona's St. Peter's School has rolled out the system school-wide, powered by privacy-preserving identity technology amid AI-generated credential fraud accelerating globally.

Barcelona, Spain — 12th May 2026, 3 PM CET — Credential fraud has become one of the fastest-growing threats to the global education system, with AI-powered forgery tools capable of producing convincing fake transcripts and diplomas. Yet many schools and universities still rely overwhelmingly on manual verification processes that are slow, expensive, and increasingly inadequate.

St. Peter's School , the only international school in Barcelona offering the full International Baccalaureate Continuum in English, has moved from a limited 2023 pilot to a school-wide deployment of cryptographically verified academic records and communications to make every document independently verifiable, while keeping all student data fully private.

The solution is delivered through CertiEDUCA, BLOOCK 's dedicated trust infrastructure for educational institutions that need certainty, credibility, and immutable evidence in their official communications, and leverages Billions Network 's privacy-preserving identity technology. It automates the certification of grade reports, certificates, and parental consent forms with digital signatures, tamper-proof timestamps, and blockchain-anchored integrity proofs. The same infrastructure can be extended to any high-trust school communication involving students, families, and third parties. Parents and authorized third parties can independently verify the authenticity of any document through a dedicated validation page, without contacting the school, and without any personal data ever touching the blockchain.

Since the school-wide rollout began at the start of the 2025–2026 academic year, St. Peter's expects to deliver over 2,500 cryptographically certified academic reports to more than 600 student families this year alone, with plans to extend the system to additional credential types, including International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme records. The model is designed to work with existing school workflows and can be integrated without replacing current platforms or document systems.

Dr. Teresa Ferrer, Curriculum Coordinator at St. Peter’s School, said: "We believe it's essential that the certifications students receive can be verified and validated while safeguarding their privacy. This system allows students to demonstrate their academic achievements without any risk of their personal data being traceable. What surprised us was just how important certified, verifiable academic records are for students applying to the world's most reputable universities. This gives our graduates a real advantage. It also gives the school a more reliable and efficient way to manage trust at scale."

Unlike centralized verification systems that rely on manual school confirmation, the St. Peter's platform uses the same privacy-preserving, blockchain-as-evidence-layer approach deployed across the Billions Network ecosystem, where the blockchain certifies truth without storing content. All sensitive information remains within the school's own controlled systems. The school remains the authority and data controller at every stage of issuance and verification.

Evin McMullen, CEO & Co-Founder, Billions Network, said: "Academic credentials are among the most important documents a person carries through life, yet the systems behind them haven't kept pace with the digital world. St. Peter's has built a secure credential system where the school retains full control, parents gain confidence, and students' data is never exposed. You own your records, you decide what to share, and no one stores what they don't need."

The deployment builds on BLOOCK's track record in privacy-preserving blockchain infrastructure across regulated and mission-critical environments, including its recent collaboration with Creu Roja (Spanish Red Cross) on a blockchain-based humanitarian aid platform.

Lluís Llibre, CEO of BLOOCK, said: "Education is one of the sectors where the gap between digital distribution and digital trust is widest. That is exactly why we built CertiEDUCA as a dedicated trust layer for education. Schools issue thousands of documents every year, and until now there has been no scalable way for parents or institutions to independently verify their authenticity. The architecture follows the same principle we apply across all our deployments: blockchain should be used to certify truth."

The system integrates with the school’s existing document workflows. When academic documents are produced, they enter an automated certification pipeline. This allows schools to adopt verifiable trust without redesigning their academic or administrative systems from scratch, while improving reliability and reducing manual verification work. Each document is cryptographically fingerprinted and digitally signed by the institution, a tamper-proof timestamp records the exact moment of issuance, and an integrity proof is anchored to a public blockchain, creating an immutable verification reference.

A different application of the same CertiEDUCA trust model can be seen in Qualla, a mobile platform used by schools to manage legally sensitive processes involving minors. Rather than focusing on academic credentials, Qualla applies certified evidence to workflows such as parental authorisations, image rights, pick-up permissions, and other school-to-family interactions that carry legal responsibility.

While St. Peter's is the flagship deployment, the underlying CERTIEDUCA architecture is already operating at scale across the broader education ecosystem. BLOOCK-enabled platforms and institutions have collectively issued over 1.2 million verifiable credentials to date, spanning K-12 schools, universities, vocational training providers, and corporate education platforms.

The St. Peter's deployment arrives as the EU's Digital Credentials for Learning (EDC) framework is actively piloting verifiable academic credentials across member states through initiatives like DC4EU and the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI) , with a legal mandate for digital identity wallets approaching in December 2026.

The same CertiEDUCA model supports diplomas, course certificates, professional accreditations, micro-credentials, and modular learning records and can be integrated through existing education platforms, APIs, or LMS environments without replacing institutional infrastructure.

The system was built to protect families and data. No student personal data is published on-chain, and neither students nor parents are tracked or profiled at any point in the process. Documents are verified through cryptographic proofs rather than data disclosure, meaning a third party can confirm authenticity without ever accessing sensitive information. The school remains the data controller at all times, and the architecture is aligned with GDPR and broader European data protection.





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About Billions

Billions.Network (formerly Polygon ID) is the leading human and AI verification platform, built on mobile-first verification to scale the internet of value globally. Created by the stewards of the world's leading zero-knowledge verification framework, Circom, Billions secures the work of major organizations and blockchain ecosystems serving over 150 million users globally. The platform provides privacy-preserving digital identity solutions that work across both Web2 and Web3 applications.

For more information, visit https://billions.network

About CertiEDUCA by BLOOCK

CertiEDUCA is a dedicated trust infrastructure for education, designed to help schools and institutions issue verifiable diplomas, micro-credentials, and official communications with cryptographic integrity and without technical complexity. Founded in Barcelona in 2020, BLOOCK has deployed digital trust solutions across education, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and logistics.

For more information, write to hello@bloock.com or visit https://certieduca.com

About St. Peter's School

St. Peter's School is an international K-12 institution in Barcelona and the only school in the city offering the full International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum in English, from nursery through to the Diploma Programme, for students aged 1 to 18. Founded with a commitment to preparing students for a global future, the school integrates emerging disciplines into its curriculum alongside the IB framework. St. Peter's is recognized by Forbes, The Good Schools Guide, and Cambridge, and is accredited by CICAE. The school is home to Catalonia's only dedicated science laboratory for children aged 0 to 6.