Vapi raises $50M Series B as it reaches 1 billion calls, powering the next generation of enterprise voice AI

San Francisco, CA, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, voice AI startup Vapi announced a $50 million funding round to make all calls extraordinary. When a customer calls a business, they aren’t looking for another channel. They’re looking for an outcome. But most phone experiences still run on rigid phone trees, scripts, and deterministic systems that can’t listen, adapt, or resolve issues the way a human can. Voice is where intent is highest and expectations are clearest. Vapi, the leading platform for deploying configurable voice agents at scale, was built to make that channel extraordinary.

Following a 10x in enterprise ARR growth, the Series B round was led by Peak XV with participation by M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund, Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners, and earlier investors, bringing total funding to $72 million.





Team Vapi has built the leading Voice AI platform for businesses engaging with voice agents.

Nearly $3 trillion in global sales are projected to be at risk in 2026 due to bad customer experiences. And despite years of investment in chatbots, automation, and self-service portals, customer satisfaction scores haven’t increased. Since 2022, they’ve actually dropped by 2%, and haven’t meaningfully moved since 2017. The problem isn't that businesses aren't trying. It's that the systems behind most customer interactions were never designed to listen, adapt, or meet people where they are. Vapi believes the fastest way to earn trust and resolve issues has always been a real conversation. Voice AI can finally make those conversations happen at scale.

Enterprise customers include Amazon Ring, Kavak, ServiceTitan, New York Life, and Intuit. Amazon Ring uses Vapi to handle inbound customer inquiries about smart home security devices.

“When [Amazon] Ring customers call in, they expect fast, high-quality support,” said Jason Mitura, Vice President of Software Development at Amazon Ring. “After evaluating dozens of vendors, Vapi stood out. We went from zero to production in two weeks, and 100% of our inbound volume now runs through the Vapi. Most importantly, we’ve maintained our high bar of support for our customers and CSAT scores have improved. Vapi gives our teams the ability to tune the agent experience without depending on engineering. A lot of AI tools promise great outcomes – Vapi has delivered on them.”





The Vapi Voice AI Platform: Vapi lets engineering teams deploy voice agents in their products and services.



Vapi is an enterprise voice AI platform for building, deploying, and managing voice agents that deliver the outcomes businesses want at the scale their customers need. The platform is designed to take teams from working prototype to production-scale deployment in days instead of months. Vapi’s platform is optimized for low latency, with the flexibility to swap models and providers, and an API that removes the need to understand telephony internals. Vapi's mission is to make it easy for any business to build the kind of human interface that lets customers get the help they need.

The platform powers voice AI for businesses that need to handle calls at scale - supporting everything from inbound customer service and outbound collections to candidate screening, sales coaching through simulated dialogue, and autonomous IVR navigation. Customers use Vapi to replace or augment contact centers, automate high-volume qualification workflows, and navigate complex third-party payer systems without human involvement. The company has found its strongest traction in financial services, healthcare, insurance, automotive, and workforce management.





Vapi is a leading platform for deploying AI voice agents.

“Vapi has built a differentiated self-serve product for developers and enterprises in the massive voiceAI revolution,” said Arnav Sahu, Partner at Peak XV. “In 10 years, it’s likely most calls will not have a human behind the phone. With its bottom-up, PLG approach, we believe Vapi is the next Zapier and n8n for voiceAI workflows. At Peak XV, we are investors in several developer and bottom-up companies like Supabase, PostHog, Better Auth and ClickHouse and believe Vapi has the potential to be the defining platform for voice AI. We are excited to partner with them.”

Co-founders Jordan Dearsley and Nikhil Gupta met at the University of Waterloo and spent years building products together, including a Y Combinator-backed calendar app that reached profitability. Vapi started almost by accident. In mid-2023, Dearsley built a voice-based AI therapist for his daily walks, chaining models together and optimizing for latency until he had a working phone-based system. The therapy product didn't take off, but the infrastructure did. Vapi launched publicly on Product Hunt in March 2024.

Most businesses have spent decades of time and effort, only to make their customer experience worse,” said Jordan Dearsley, CEO and co-founder of Vapi. “The real unlock is building agents for your customers that feel human. Vapi gives teams the platform to deploy voice agents that actually solve problems for customers — millions of them, every day." Read

Today, the company reports more than 1 million developers, over 2.7 million unique agents created, and over 1 billion calls made.

Vapi sees the next phase of voice AI being defined by governance and predictability. As agents take on higher-stakes workflows, enterprise operators need tighter uptime guarantees, predictable latency under load, and call-level monitoring that treats every conversation as a production workload. That is where the company is focused: deeper reliability, stronger guardrails that keep agents within defined boundaries, and clear escalation paths when a situation calls for a human. The goal is to make it easy for any business to deploy voice agents that deliver measurable outcomes at scale, so that getting help feels as natural as having a real conversation.

Read more on the Vapi CEO's vision here.

Media images can be found here.

About Vapi

Vapi is a leading platform for deploying AI voice agents. With a developer-first approach, Vapi lets engineering teams deploy voice agents in their products and services. For more information, visit https://vapi.ai/