SFL - First Quarter 2026 Results Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of the preliminary first quarter results to be held May 12, 2026, in the link below.
Attachment
| Source: SFL Corporation SFL Corporation
Please find enclosed the presentation of the preliminary first quarter results to be held May 12, 2026, in the link below.
Attachment
Preliminary Q1 2026 results and increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share SFL Corporation Ltd. (“SFL” or the “Company”) today announced preliminary financial results for the quarter...Read More
SFL Corporation Ltd. (the “Company”) advises that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on 11 May 2026 at 12:00 hrs at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14...Read More