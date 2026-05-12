Shine on Florida: Streetleaf Expands Solar Streetlights in Greater Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf , the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, today announced its next installation in Pasco County, Florida. The company will now be lighting the streets of Pasadena Ridge, a new master-planned community in Dade City, Fl through an agreement with Homes by WestBay . The installation expands Pasco County’s position as one of the highest concentrations of solar streetlights in the U.S. with more than 5,400+ streetlights.

“We’re excited to continue building upon our Shine on Florida initiative with another installation in Pasco County,” said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. “With less than a month away from the start of hurricane season, we’re increasing safety and resiliency for homeowners without them having to lift a finger. We look forward to continuing to scale our solar lighting infrastructure across the state to build more storm-resilient communities.”

Pasadena Ridge now hosts 129 of Streetleaf’s solar-powered streetlights throughout the development, allowing the community to operate independently from the power grid. With built-in battery backup, 24/7 monitoring and powered by 100% renewable energy, the lights stay on during outages and extreme weather events and add an extra layer of reliability and safety for growing communities. Following the first phase of the installation at Pasadena Ridge, Streetleaf will install another 173 solar-powered streetlights in the community over the next few months.

“Choosing to work with Streetleaf to provide our homeowners with a high-quality, off-grid solution goes hand-in-hand with our mission to deliver a better way of life for homeowners throughout the Tampa Bay region,” said Mark Metheny, President of Casa Fresca, a Homes by WestBay subsidiary. “Being able to enhance the safety, functionality and aesthetic of our communities at the onset with solar streetlights gives our homebuyers an instant advantage that we’re proud to provide.”

For more information about Streetleaf, please visit: www.Streetleaf.com .

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features—streetlights. Since its founding in 2019, Streetleaf has installed over 13,500 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and is rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. Streetleaf uses high-quality, dependable and proprietary hardware, software, and service to partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. A carbon-neutral certified company, Streetleaf is also Darksky approved, and has offset more than 5.6 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at www.streetleaf.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

FischTank PR

streetleaf@fischtankpr.com