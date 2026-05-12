Opendoor to Present at JP Morgan's 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN) announced that Kaz Nejatian, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conference:

What: J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Monday, May 18th, 2026

Time: A webcast and replay of the event will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.opendoor.com/ .

About Opendoor

Opendoor exists to tilt the world in favor of homeowners by making homeownership simpler, faster, and fairer for everyone. Since 2014, Opendoor has given people a more convenient, more certain way to buy and sell a home, whether they already own or are working hard to become homeowners. Opendoor currently operates in markets across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:

investors@opendoor.com

Media:

Contact Kaz on X @Nejatian