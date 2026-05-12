GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austinites and travelers across Central Texas now have a new way to turn a quick booking into a Caribbean getaway for two. To celebrate its new nonstop summer service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to Owen Roberts International Airport (GCM), Cayman Airways and the Cayman Islands are introducing the “512 to 345 Ticket Drop,” a series of limited-timed ticket releases designed to reward early bookings and invite travelers to trade Austin’s 512 for the Cayman Islands’ 345.

Beginning May 12, a limited number of tickets will be released weekly at exactly 5:12 p.m. CT, a nod to Austin’s iconic “512” soul, creating a set moment each week for travelers to check availability and act fast.

How It Works

It’s simple: travelers can visit caymanairways.com/fly512to345 at 5:12 p.m. CT on the following dates to secure seats on the new nonstop route:

Drop Dates: A limited number of seats will be released for the new nonstop route on May 12, May 19, May 24, and June 2, 2026.

A limited number of seats will be released for the new nonstop route on May 12, May 19, May 24, and June 2, 2026. Plus-One Perk: The first travelers to book during the drop window have the chance to receive a second round-trip ticket for a companion at no additional cost.

“As the national airline of the Cayman Islands, we take great pride in the promise that your vacation begins from the moment you step on board with us,” said Paul Tibbetts, Executive Vice President for Commercial Affairs and Chief Financial Officer. “This new nonstop service from Austin to Grand Cayman delivers more than a seamless three-hour journey - it offers an authentic Cayman Airways experience from the very start. Through the ‘512 to 345 Ticket Drop,’ we’re making it even easier for Texans to turn that journey into a shared escape with your favourite plus-one!”

The Ultimate Area Code Swap

Austinites and Texans can trade their own hometown routines for a Caribbean reset. The "512 to 345 Ticket Drop" invites travelers to embrace the best of island time:

Swap Barton Springs mornings for long walks along Seven Mile Beach .

for long walks along . Trade Texas BBQ and smoked brisket for fresh ceviche and world-class seafood in the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean.

for fresh in the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean. Exchange Lady Bird Lake paddle days for reef dives and unforgettable encounters at Stingray City .

for reef dives and unforgettable encounters at . Swap East Austin’s creative energy for the laid-back, soulful feel of Grand Cayman’s East End.

“Texas is known for its southern hospitality, and we see the same welcoming spirit reflected in our Caymankind culture. With Cayman Airways new nonstop service, travelers can be in the Cayman Islands by dinnertime. It brings Texans one step closer to vaCay this May, allowing them to trade Texas BBQ for fresh ceviche just in time for the summer travel season,” said Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.

With nonstop service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Owen Roberts International Airport, travelers can depart Austin in the afternoon and arrive in the Cayman Islands just over three hours later.

The Inflight Experience

Passengers can enjoy complimentary Seven Fathoms Rum Punch and a meal in the economy cabin while streaming movies and other entertainment to their personal devices at no cost.

Rum Punch and a meal in the economy cabin while streaming movies and other entertainment to their personal devices at no cost. Each traveler is also permitted one carry-on bag and one personal item free of charge.

Standard seat selection is also free of charge.

For an elevated experience, travelers may choose the airline’s exclusive Business Class service and cabin.

For more information on the flight schedule or to book tickets, visit caymanairways.com/fly512to345 .

ABOUT CAYMAN AIRWAYS

As the uniquely Caymanian National Airline of the Cayman Islands since 1968, Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) offers year-round international B737-8 nonstop jet service between Grand Cayman and: Miami, Tampa, New York (through October 19, 2026), Los Angeles, Kingston, Havana, La Ceiba, and Panama. Seasonal nonstop jet service is also offered between Grand Cayman and Denver, Austin, as well as Montego Bay. Cayman Airways Express operates domestic flights between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, with a fleet of two Saab 340B+ aircraft, and three De Havilland DH6 Twin Otter aircraft. For more details, visit www.caymanairways.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

ABOUT THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Located merely an hour south of Miami in the vibrant tranquility of western Caribbean, this trio of islands is a premier destination for tasteful travellers, thrill-seeking divers, adventurous epicures, honeymooners and families alike. As the Caribbean's leading luxury lifestyle destination, the Cayman Islands affords each guest with the ultimate setting to enjoy life's finest comforts. From five-star resorts and luxury villas to condos and breathtaking beachfront properties, Cayman has a myriad of options for the discerning traveller. Not to mention, thxfe Cayman Islands is frequently heralded as the "Culinary Capital of the Caribbean" – with endless gastronomic experiences bound to delight the most seasoned of travellers.

Media Contacts:

Cayman Islands Department of Tourism

pr@caymanislands.ky

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/935bc0b9-79a9-43b2-aa09-55763526b446



