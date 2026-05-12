JAKKS Pacific, in Collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, Unveils All-New Fashion Doll Collection Featuring Iconic DC Characters





SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading global manufacturer of toys and consumer products, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, has unveiled an all-new collector fashion doll line inspired by DC’s Super-Villains. Featuring intricate details and bold styling, the highly collectible series will be available exclusively in Walmart stores and Walmart.com this month. This is the first of upcoming collections inspired by Warner Bros. characters/franchises by JAKKS, with more iconic collector dolls set to be released throughout the year.

The collection features three fan-favorite characters – Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman – alongside the quintessential hero, Supergirl, each reimagined as an 11-inch, highly detailed collector doll designed for display and storytelling. Inspired by their signature looks and personalities, the dolls combine eccentric fashion, character-specific accessories, and articulated posing for collectible appeal and dynamic play.

“In collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, we created this collection that allows us to celebrate the individuality and visual impact of these beloved DC characters,” said Dominick Lisi, Senior Vice President, Marketing at JAKKS Pacific. “Each doll is thoughtfully designed to reflect what makes them so unique, while delivering the quality, detail, and collectability fans expect from our products.”

The four dolls in the collection feature 11 points of articulation, rooted hair, and character-inspired outfits and accessories that capture the spirit of Gotham City and beyond. From Supergirl’s bold, heroic look to Harley Quinn’s mischievous style, Poison Ivy’s nature-themed aesthetic, and Catwoman’s sleek sophistication, the assortment highlights a wide range of personalities that appeal to both kids and collectors alike.

Designed for DC fans, collectors, and kidults, each doll will retail for $39.97 and will be available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

Media Contact:

JAKKS Pacific

Jessica Kavanaugh

publicrelations@jakks.net

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming™, Kidtopia™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

©2026 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ea6d1e6-9821-4f6b-b268-97d22967a581