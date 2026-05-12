Great American Food Chain Appoints Rhonda Peoples to Board of Directors

PHOENIX, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Food Chain, Inc. (OTC: GAMN) today announced the appointment of Chief Revenue Officer Rhonda Peoples to its Board of Directors. Peoples retains her CRO role and joins COO Jason Oran, who was added to the Board in April 2026 following the company’s merger with GreenMatter Biotech.

As CRO, Peoples leads strategic partnerships, distributor relationships, and revenue growth—including the U.S. retail launch of Made2Degrade®, GreenMatter’s plant-based, biodegradable consumer product line. In 2025, she helped deliver $1.5 million in revenue and distribution of more than seven million units internationally, secured the company’s first national retail partnership, and built EU distribution through Roots Europa BV.

A sales and leadership executive with more than 30 years of experience, Peoples has built revenue organizations across multiple industries. She is Co-founder and Managing Director of Empowering Women Alliance and a #1 Amazon bestselling author of the Empowering Women With Words series.

“Rhonda is the partnership engine of this company. Bringing her onto the Board puts that commercial judgment directly into how we govern as we scale.” — Joe H. Wicker Jr., CEO

“The work ahead is about building aligned partnerships at scale. I’m honored to bring that into the boardroom as we grow.” — Rhonda Peoples

About Great American Food Chain, Inc.

Great American Food Chain, Inc. (OTC: GAMN) recently completed its merger with GreenMatter Biotech, combining public market infrastructure with a proven plant-based materials platform built for a world beyond single-use plastic. Visit greenmatterbiotech.com or otcmarkets.com/stock/GAMN/profile.

Media Contact

Joe H. Wicker Jr. | Great American Food Chain, Inc.

480-442-9548 | greenmatterbiotech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.