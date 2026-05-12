CXVERSE Launches to Define Customer Experience Infrastructure, the New Category for Consumer Brands





AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CXVERSE today launched, marking the rebrand of Froogal.ai and formally defining a new category in consumer brand technology: Customer Experience Infrastructure. The launch marks the next chapter of a platform quietly built alongside consumer brands since day one.

The bar for what a brand should feel like to its customers has been reset. Amazon made every checkout feel effortless. Starbucks made every store feel personal. Chipotle made digital ordering feel native. Sephora made loyalty feel meaningful. These brands operate differently at the core. One view of every customer. One source of truth across every store and channel. Systems that learn and improve with every interaction. That is not something a brand buys. It is built layer by layer, over years.

Most consumer brands have never had access to that infrastructure. Instead, they have been left running on stacks of disconnected tools designed to deliver transactions, not build relationships. The result is a widening gap between the brands consumers love and everyone else. That gap is the biggest threat to growth in the next decade.

CXVERSE was built to close that gap. It is a connected Customer Experience Infrastructure that gives every consumer brand, from a regional ten-location operator to a thousand-location enterprise, the operating capability of the world's most-loved brands. A single connected layer spanning CRM, Loyalty, Feedback Intelligence, Engagement, Offers, Workflows, Seamless Ordering, Gifting, and Wallet, with AI working across every layer to surface patterns, automate decisions, and personalize every customer interaction.

"Every consumer brand is being measured against the relationship the world's largest brands have built with their customers," said Jeevan Mandadapu, Co-founder and CEO of CXVERSE. "Consumers do not adjust their expectations based on the size of the brand they are interacting with. They expect the same depth of personalization, the same intelligence, the same relevance, whether they are at a global chain or a local favorite. CXVERSE puts that same infrastructure in the hands of every consumer brand, from emerging SMEs to global enterprises. Our vision is to power the next decade of consumer brand growth, where AI, intelligence, and infrastructure work as one to make every brand-customer relationship feel deeply personal at any scale." The competitive landscape just changed.

"We have been building this from day one with an obsession to bring consumers closer to brands," said Harshit Harchani, Co-founder and CTO of CXVERSE. "We spent years building the infrastructure first, so that the AI we are now layering in has the depth of context to actually make the brand-customer relationship sharper. CXVERSE is already integrated with leading POS and eCommerce platforms, allowing brands to deploy the full infrastructure layer without disrupting the systems they already run on."

This shift is already reflected in measurable results. Brands running on CXVERSE have seen same-store sales lift quarter over quarter, repeat purchase rates climb 55% across customer segments, and operational hours saved by replacing multiple point solutions with a single connected layer. Not because the tools were better, but because the model is different.

The platform is generally available today, with deeper AI capabilities rolling out through 2026.

About CXVERSE

CXVERSE is the Customer Experience Infrastructure for restaurants, retail, and modern consumer brands. The platform gives brands at every scale the same infrastructure that the world's most-loved consumer brands spent decades building in-house. Formerly known as Froogal.ai .

Learn more at www.cxverse.com

Media Contact: pr@cxverse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84334fc4-ea9f-4d25-a76b-713379bea746