DP World Expands Air Freight Network with Panama IATA Certification

PANAMA CITY, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has gained International Air Transport Association (IATA) certification for its freight forwarding operations in Panama, enabling faster, secure, and fully compliant air cargo movements through one of the region’s most strategic logistics hubs.

The certification confirms that DP World’s Panama-based freight forwarding business meets IATA’s global standards for the safe, secure, and efficient handling of air cargo, reinforcing operational excellence and compliance across international supply chains.

As part of DP World’s broader logistics network, this enables fully integrated, end-to-end supply chain solutions, seamlessly connecting air, ocean, and inland transport services across key regional and global trade corridors.

This milestone builds on DP World’s continued investment in Panama as a strategic logistics hub, including the recent launch of a new customs-bonded warehouse designed to enhance cargo consolidation, storage, and distribution capabilities in the region. The company also secured IATA certification for air freight services in Brazil early last year. Together, these developments strengthen DP World’s ability to offer customers greater flexibility, speed, and efficiency across multimodal supply chains.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said: “This certification reflects our continued focus on building a reliable, standardized, and highly competitive logistics platform across the Americas. Aligning our freight forwarding operations with IATA’s global standards strengthens our ability to support customers with secure, compliant, and efficient air cargo solutions that complement our broader port and logistics ecosystem.”

The certification process included a comprehensive evaluation of DP World’s operational procedures, infrastructure, safety and security controls, traceability systems, and compliance governance. It also confirmed adherence to key international air cargo regulations, including:

IATA Resolution 813zz (Cargo Intermediary Agreement for Latin America)

Resolution 833 (‘Ready for Carriage’ requirements)

IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations — one of the most stringent global frameworks governing hazardous materials handling.



DP World’s Panama freight forwarding operation plays a critical role in enabling regional connectivity, linking customers to major airlines, global trade routes, and key markets across the Americas. The certification further strengthens DP World’s position as a trusted logistics partner for customers requiring internationally certified air cargo capabilities within integrated supply chain solutions.

By combining global standards with strong regional execution — and building on recent infrastructure investments in Panama — DP World continues to scale a unified logistics platform designed to support trade growth, enhance supply chain resilience, and deliver greater efficiency for customers across the Americas.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com



For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat

Head of Communications

melina.vissat@dpworld.com

(+1) 704-605-6159



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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW