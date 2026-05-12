Ciroos Expands AI SRE Capabilities to Tame Complexity and Noise in Enterprise Operations

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ciroos , the AI teammate for enterprise site reliability teams, today announced a suite of capabilities designed to manage the skyrocketing complexity of AI-powered infrastructure. Ciroos’s AI-native SRE platform delivers proactive reliability intelligence specifically designed for modern enterprise environments.

Signal Intelligence: Eliminating Noise Before the Ticket

Enterprise operations teams frequently face ‘alert storms’ when a single incident triggers a cascade of alerts from disparate systems, such as network, security, compute, and database. Ciroos Signal Intelligence solves this by acting as an alert normalizer, ingesting, deduplicating and correlating them into a high-fidelity signal for investigation. By algorithmically performing these actions without the need to author rules, operators can automatically cut alert noise on day one, compressing thousands of noisy events into rich signals. For advanced use cases, operators can use a policy engine to govern investigation scope, cost, and other actions required to enhance autonomous reliability. In early customer deployments, Ciroos Signal Intelligence reduced noise by up to 60%.

"Enterprise production systems keep getting more distributed and more complex, and manual investigation paired with rule-based tooling just doesn't scale to that reality anymore," said Vijoy Pandey, SVP and GM, Head of Outshift at Cisco. "What Ciroos is working on speaks directly to that gap. Separating signal from noise across domains, running those investigations on an AI-native platform, and keeping human context and judgment in the loop is the shape of where operations need to go if teams are going to move off reactive firefighting."

Persistent Context: The Evolving Ciroos Knowledge Graph

For enterprise SREs managing increasingly complex and ephemeral architectures, static service maps and fragmented metrics are no longer enough to safely remediate incidents.

Ciroos is addressing this by drastically reducing this operational toil through a dynamic knowledge graph that persistently compounds over time. Unlike static topological maps, the knowledge graph serves as the platform’s persistent memory architecture. To build this living, persistent model, Ciroos has expanded the graph's ingestion capabilities to seamlessly fuse historical observability data, service mappings from systems of record, and eBPF (Extended Berkeley Packet Filter) with human feedback. By autonomously learning from every incident, the graph retains critical system state and tribal knowledge provided directly by human engineers. This ensures that once a problem is solved, that understanding persists permanently and never requires human input twice.

Cross-Domain Investigations: Eliminates Need For Troubleshooting ‘War Rooms’

In complex modern environments, incidents frequently span isolated technology areas like network, Kubernetes, databases, and security. Ciroos has significantly expanded its cross-domain investigation capabilities to navigate these sprawling architectures, now boasting more than 50 active integrations (including deep new support for AWS ElastiCache, Amazon RDS, PostgreSQL, and MariaDB).

Rather than replacing existing observability tools, Ciroos acts as a connective intelligence layer. Its multi-agent architecture automatically correlates machine data from these systems with runtime telemetry and tribal knowledge captured through Ciroos User Behavior Patterns™. By bringing together this full context, Ciroos delivers accurate, automated root cause diagnosis, compounding intelligence over time and enabling customers to extract significantly more value from their existing observability investments without the need for manual troubleshooting war rooms.

“Modern site reliability in the enterprise isn’t simply a matter of using AI to crunch observability data in the hopes it will determine a root cause,” said Ronak Desai, Co-Founder & CEO of Ciroos. “It requires human context that truly understands the environment. It must look at signals from multiple data sources. It must have predictable, repeatable incident resolutions, rich auditability, and be constantly refined as infrastructure and AI models evolve. Enterprise site reliability is hard. With Signal Intelligence, persistent context, and cross-domain investigations, Ciroos aims to make it easier for enterprises on the path towards autonomous reliability.”

About Ciroos

Ciroos is building the AI teammate enterprise site reliability teams have always needed. Its multi-agentic platform reasons across complex, multi-domain environments to identify root causes faster, reduce operational toil, and enable teams to move with confidence. Ciroos is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, supports 25+ identity providers, and integrates with the leading observability, cloud, and ITSM platforms. Learn more at ciroos.ai.