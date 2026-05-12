Tenable Co-CEOs and CFO to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

COLUMBIA, Md., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced that Co-CEO Mark Thurmond and CFO Matt Brown will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. Co-CEO Steve Vintz and Matt Brown will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference.

Tenable will also host an Investor Day on Thursday, May 21, 2026 in Boston, co-located with EXPOSURE 2026 , its inaugural exposure management conference. Pre-registration is required. Additional details are available on the Tenable Investor Relations website .

Details for each event are as follows:

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Boston

Tenable 2026 Investor Day

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Boston

William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Chicago

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .