TASI® Bank Continues Leadership in Cannabis Banking Through Experience, Stability, and Industry Insight

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TASI® Bank, (www.tasi.bank) which has been working with the cannabis industry in California for more than a decade, today said that the federal process of lessening regulatory restrictions remains far from complete.

According to Alan Gaul, vice president of marketing, brand and cannabis industry relationships, said, “As the industry continues to evolve amid shifting state and federal regulations, TASI Bank remains committed to providing informed, responsible banking solutions to licensed cannabis-related businesses operating within California’s regulatory framework.”

Early involvement has enabled the Bank to develop deep expertise in one of the nation’s most complex and rapidly changing industries.

The U.S. cannabis industry continues to operate under a patchwork of laws that differ widely between states and the federal government. While 38 states, along with Washington, D.C., and Guam, have legalized cannabis in some form, federal regulations continue to create significant barriers for businesses seeking access to banking and financing services.

In California, where TASI Bank operates, regulatory progress has allowed state-chartered institutions to support licensed cannabis businesses under state law. However, the lack of federal alignment continues to limit participation from many traditional financial institutions.

“TASI Bank recognized early on that cannabis businesses needed experienced, reliable financial partners,” said Gaul. “Our experience in California has been both educational and rewarding. We’ve built strong client relationships and developed the knowledge necessary to help businesses navigate a highly regulated environment responsibly and effectively.”

The Bank has provided approximately $20 million in financing to cannabis-related businesses, reflecting both confidence in the sector’s long-term potential and the Bank’s commitment to prudent, relationship-based banking.

TASI® Bank’s approach emphasizes compliance, transparency, and long-term partnership—values that continue to resonate with businesses operating in a challenging and evolving marketplace.

Industry leaders continue to advocate for federal legislation, including proposals such as the SAFE Banking Act, which would provide clearer protections for financial institutions serving licensed cannabis businesses.

According to TASI® Bank, the current disconnect between state legalization and federal policy creates unnecessary operational challenges, limits access to reliable financing and contributes to market instability.

“The lack of consistency between federal and state regulations continues to create complications for legitimate businesses,” Gaul said. “A more unified and practical regulatory approach would improve transparency, strengthen compliance, and support safer financial practices across the industry.”

The legal cannabis market has become a significant contributor to the U.S. economy, with annual sales exceeding $25 billion nationally. Despite that growth, businesses continue to face substantial compliance burdens and operational costs tied to varying local, state, and federal requirements.

By combining industry expertise with a commitment to responsible banking, TASI Bank continues to position itself as a trusted financial partner in one of the nation’s fastest-changing industries. Headquartered in San Francisco’s Financial District, the bank serves the nine SF Bay Area counties as well as Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties.

For TASI® Bank

Gary Tobin

gptobin@gmail.com

415-450-0810

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f530b514-1419-4e33-95bc-573907586a9b