Peptide Wellness Market Could Near $300 Billion as Consumer Demand Accelerates

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary -- Investor interest in the next-generation wellness market is picking up fast as peptide-based health and performance products become more mainstream. More consumers are looking for wellness solutions that go beyond traditional supplements — products designed to support energy, recovery, metabolism, healthy aging, fitness, and overall well-being. As people become more focused on taking control of their health earlier in life, demand for science-backed peptide products continues to grow, creating major opportunities for companies developing high-quality formulations and modern wellness platforms. Investors looking for emerging opportunities in the fast-growing wellness and biotechnology sectors should keep a close eye on the following companies as they continue to advance operations, expand market presence, and pursue new growth catalysts: The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (OTCQB: PNGAF) (CSE: BPC), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY).

The growth potential in the peptide and metabolic health market is getting a lot of attention for good reason. Industry reports project the global peptide therapeutics market could grow from around $117 billion in 2024 to more than $260 billion by 2030, with some forecasts pushing the market close to $300 billion over the next several years. A big part of that growth is coming from rising interest in weight management, anti-aging solutions, preventative health, and personalized wellness programs. The popularity of GLP-1 therapies and other peptide technologies has also helped bring more awareness to the space, while analysts believe the obesity and metabolic health market alone could surpass $100 billion by 2030.

For investors, companies focused on premium peptide wellness products offer exposure to one of the fastest-growing trends in healthcare and wellness today. Consumers are spending more money on products that help them feel better, recover faster, stay healthier longer, and improve overall quality of life. Wellness platforms that combine innovative peptide products with direct-to-consumer sales, digital engagement, and recurring revenue models are in a strong position to scale as the market continues expanding. With growing awareness and strong long-term demand trends, many investors see the peptide wellness sector as a high-growth opportunity still in the early stages of development.

THE PRECISION PEPTIDE COMPANY INC. (OTCQB:PNGAF) (CSE:BPC) ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH MIXED MARTIAL ARTS GROUP LIMITED - The Precision Peptide Company (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces that it has entered into an Exclusive Strategic Marketing Agreement (the "Strategic Marketing Agreement") dated May 8, 2026 with Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited ("MMA"), a New South Wales, Australia-based company.

Under the Strategic Marketing Agreement, the parties have entered into an exclusive partnership for the purposes of marketing and selling the Company's peptide products to MMA's subscriber base. MMA operates one of the world’s largest digitally connected combat sports ecosystems, with over 5 million social media followers, with approximately 530,000 user profiles, more than 75,000 active students and over 800 verified gyms globally and will market the Company's products to all individuals and entities subscribed to MMA's platform as of the effective date and throughout the term of the Strategic Marketing Agreement.

Pursuant to the Strategic Marketing Agreement, the Company will pay MMA a share of net revenue derived exclusively from MMA-sourced sales. During the first twelve (12) months following the effective date, net revenue from MMA-sourced sales will be split equally between the parties on a 50%/50% basis. Commencing in the thirteenth (13th) month following the effective date and for the remainder of the term, net revenue from MMA-sourced sales will be distributed 75% to the Company and 25% to MMA.

The Strategic Marketing Agreement commences on May 8, 2026 and continues until terminated, with either party having the right to terminate for any reason upon no less than thirty (30) days' prior written notice. For a period of twelve (12) months following termination or expiration of the Strategic Marketing Agreement, the Company will continue to account for and pay MMA's applicable profit share on sales to customers referred by MMA during the term.

All peptide products sold under the Strategic Marketing Agreement will be manufactured in the United States of America and will comply with all applicable U.S. regulatory requirements and standards, including those set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and any other applicable regulatory authority. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Precision Peptide Company by visiting: https://research.quotemedia.com/equity/home/news?symbol=BPC:CNX

Recent News, Strategic Developments, and Growth Catalysts Shaping the Biotech and Pharmaceutical Sectors Include:

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) recently announced positive topline results from the Phase 2b VESPER-3 study investigating monthly maintenance dosing of its fully-biased, ultra-long-acting, injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) PF’3944 (MET-097i) in adults with obesity or overweight without type 2 diabetes. The study had two objectives:

(1) to demonstrate PF’3944 could achieve continued weight loss when switching from weekly to monthly subcutaneous injections and maintain its efficacy while reducing the dosing frequency four-fold; and

(2) to demonstrate PF’3944 could switch to a four-fold equivalent monthly dose while maintaining a well-tolerated and favorable safety profile.

Amazon Pharmacy, a full-service digital pharmacy that delivers medications directly to customers' homes, is expanding access to Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO)'s Ozempic® pill, the only FDA-approved oral GLP-1 medication to treat type 2 diabetes. Amazon Pharmacy will offer Same-Day prescription delivery and pickup within minutes through in-office kiosk locations soon, addressing a critical access gap for the more than 36 million Americans living with type 2 diabetes.

Customers with an Ozempic pill prescription can order through Amazon Pharmacy, see real-time availability in their area, view transparent pricing and receive fast delivery directly to their door nationwide, regardless of Prime membership. With insurance, pricing starts as low as $25 per month. For cash-pay customers, pricing begins at $149 per month with manufacturer-sponsored savings offers applied automatically before checkout.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Moving forward, the Company plans to transition to an annual rather than quarterly shareholder letter and will continue to provide regular updates through a quarterly earnings call, earnings release, and supplemental materials.

“2026 is a defining year for Hims & Hers. We’re not just growing, we’re pulling away from the field on our path to becoming the world’s largest consumer health platform,” said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO. “As we exit the first quarter, our domestic business is accelerating, we’re expanding into new categories and countries, and more people than ever are relying on us for access to personal, data-driven care. We’re investing with conviction in comprehensive diagnostics and a technology infrastructure built to make every interaction smarter than the last. The demand for a simpler, more personal path to feeling great has never been stronger, and Hims & Hers is increasingly the answer.”

“In the first quarter, we made a strategic pivot that expanded our assortment of branded GLP-1 products, and early demand signals show our consumer reach broadening meaningfully," said Yemi Okupe, Chief Financial Officer. "With nearly 2.6 million subscribers across a diverse breadth of specialties, we have the scale to invest in technology and operations to leverage our closed-loop ecosystem. This will allow us to elevate the subscriber experience and positions us to achieve an industry-leading cost structure. We expect growth to accelerate from here, and have high conviction in our 2030 targets of at least $6.5 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in Adjusted EBITDA.”

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced an additional $4.5 billion investment across two of its three Lebanon sites—bringing the company's total Indiana capital expansion commitments since 2020 to more than $21 billion. Lilly's evolving pipeline, as well as anticipated demand for its medicines, prompted this additional commitment. The investment will incorporate new process designs and technologies at Lilly Lebanon API, one of the company's future active pharmaceutical ingredient sites, as well as Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies, its first dedicated genetic medicine manufacturing facility opening today.

Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies is designed to support both clinical and commercial production of advanced therapies that target disease at the genetic level and will include a full spectrum of genetic medicine modalities from research-stage development through large-scale commercial supply. Designing and building for these modalities required developing new manufacturing processes without established commercial precedent. This facility is the first of three planned sites on the Lebanon campus, which will also include Lilly Lebanon API and the Lilly Medicine Foundry.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU’S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This press release was distributed on behalf of The Precision Peptide Company. For current services performed MNU was compensated forty-six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by The Precision Peptide Company by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@marketnewsupdates.com - +1(561)486-1799

SOURCE: Market News Updates