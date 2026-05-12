Hall Street 3PL Boosts Refrigerated Storage Capacity as Demand Surges from Growing Brands

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hall Street 3PL, a leading force in cold storage and third-party logistics, today unveiled a major expansion of its refrigerated capacity, doubling down on its ability to power fast-growing food and beverage brands with reliable, scalable cold chain infrastructure.

The expansion adds a substantial amount of new refrigerated space to Hall Street 3PL’s existing facility, increasing capacity for both emerging and established brands that rely on tightly controlled storage between 32–38°F. The move comes as demand accelerates across perishable e-commerce, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, and regional distribution, putting added pressure on brands to secure reliable cold chain infrastructure that can scale with them. The investment comes as the industry continues to see rapid growth in perishable e-commerce, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, and regional distribution needs.

“We’ve seen a meaningful uptick in demand for refrigerated storage, especially as brands look to streamline operations and get closer to their customers,” said Trevor Stone, Head of Operations at Hall Street 3PL. “This expansion allows us to continue delivering the high-touch, reliable service our partners expect, while giving them the flexibility to scale.”

The newly expanded space is designed to support a wide range of refrigerated products, including dairy, beverages, prepared foods, and specialty items. In addition to storage, Hall Street 3PL offers integrated services including:

Inventory management through a customer-facing warehouse management system

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment

Wholesale and retail distribution support

Freight coordination through Hall Street Logistics

Located in Brooklyn, NY / NYC metro area, Hall Street 3PL is strategically positioned to serve key Northeast markets with fast, efficient access to major transportation routes.

This expansion is part of Hall Street 3PL’s broader growth strategy to invest in infrastructure, technology, and services that help brands simplify operations and scale efficiently.

About Hall Street 3PL

Hall Street 3PL is a full-service third-party logistics provider specializing in dry, refrigerated, and frozen storage, as well as fulfillment and freight brokerage services. The company partners with food and beverage brands to deliver tailored logistics solutions that support growth across wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Media Contact:

Jill Aronovitz

Chief of Staff

Hall Street 3PL

jill@hallstreet3pl.com

(718) 687-4008

www.hallstreet3pl.com