Torii Launches AI Management Platform to Help Enterprises Control AI Spend and Shadow AI Risk

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torii , the leading SaaS management and governance platform, today announced the launch of its AI Management Platform, designed to help organizations regain control over rapidly expanding AI usage, spend, and risk.

As AI adoption accelerates across enterprises, teams are independently experimenting with tools, models, and code assistants, often without centralized oversight. While this unlocks productivity, it also creates a new class of blind spots around cost, data exposure, and governance. Torii’s AI Management Platform addresses this challenge by providing a centralized system of record for AI usage across the organization.

“AI is spreading through organizations faster than traditional governance can keep up,” said Uri Haramati, co-founder and CEO of Torii. “That puts IT, security, and finance teams in a difficult position: they are being asked to make critical decisions with incomplete information about AI usage, spend, ownership, and risk. The organizations that get ahead will not simply restrict AI; they will see where it is used, understand its impact, and turn that visibility into a strategic advantage.”

A centralized view of AI usage and spend

Torii’s AI Management Platform consolidates AI activity into a unified dashboard, giving IT, finance, and operations teams visibility across:

AI models (e.g., ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini)

AI-native and “vibe coding” apps (e.g., Lovable, Replit, Base44)

Code assistants and developer tools (e.g., Cursor)





The platform enables organizations to:

Track AI spend in real time by user, team, project, model, and timeframe

Surface top token consumers and identify model overuse

Detect overlapping tools and redundant usage across teams

Determine the business value of AI projects and internal applications

Forecast future AI spend based on usage trends





“The professionals responsible for AI governance don’t want to spend the next year chasing rogue spend, token spikes, or API keys no one owns,” said Uri Nativ, co-founder and CPO of Torii. “They want one reliable view that tells the story behind AI spend and usage. By connecting costs, activity, ownership, and outcomes, that visibility becomes one of the most important sources of intelligence an organization can have because it shows risk and opportunity in real time.”

The AI Management Platform is available today. Learn more at: https://www.toriihq.com/ai-dashboard

About Torii

Torii helps teams turn hidden SaaS and AI activity into governed, accountable operations. The platform offers complete visibility into applications, AI projects, spend, licenses, users, owners, and access across the business, helping teams operate from a single source of truth. By connecting this visibility to automated SaaS operations workflows, Torii helps organizations reduce waste, automate lifecycle tasks, support renewals, and keep compliance evidence ready. To learn more about Torii, visit toriihq.com .

Contact:

torii-pr@walkersands.com