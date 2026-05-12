PrognomiQ Announces Breakthrough Results for the Early Detection of Lung Cancer in Ongoing Real-World Study for Its Novel Blood Test

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrognomiQ, a healthcare company focused on harnessing the power of proteomics and multi-omics data to transform the detection and early treatment selection and monitoring of cancer, today announced encouraging early results from the first patients tested with ProVue Lung. This novel blood-based Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) is designed to support the early detection of lung cancer in high-risk individuals.

PrognomiQ launched ProVue Lung in November 2025 through an Early Experience Program with Penn Highlands Healthcare and Allegheny Health Network. The program is designed to evaluate how the test performs in real-world clinical workflows and how it can be integrated into lung cancer screening pathways.

In the first cohort of 78 high-risk adults, the ProVue Lung blood test accurately detected eight lung cancers. Notably, five of the eight cancers were provisionally categorized as Stage I and all cancers were confirmed by tissue biopsy. All tested individuals in this program were high-risk adults aged 50 and older with a smoking history of at least 20 pack-years, consistent with current U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) screening guidelines.

These early findings translate to a performance of 89% sensitivity to detect all stages of lung cancer at 54% specificity, including 83% sensitivity for Stage I lung cancer. These results represent breakthrough performance for the early detection of lung cancer and could meaningfully enhance the current standard of care, which is low-dose CT (LDCT) scanning. Importantly, these findings align with data from PrognomiQ’s earlier clinical studies, which are currently pending publication.

“I have evaluated and participated in multiple blood-based early detection programs. Clinically, the most compelling aspect is detecting early-stage disease, which can integrate into real-world screening workflows. The early ProVue Lung results in this context are highly encouraging,” said Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Founder and President of Lung Innovations Network and Medical Director of the Lung Center and Interventional Pulmonology at Penn Highlands Healthcare. “High performance detection of Stage I lung cancers provides the most clinical utility, and it is promising to see a blood-based test identifying cancers at this earliest stage in our patients. We enthusiastically look forward to continuing to evaluate how ProVue can complement LDCT and support earlier detection and diagnosis for our patients, particularly given the inequitable access to and suboptimal screening rates of LDCT in our population.”

“Broad adoption of lung cancer screening remains one of our best opportunities to improve outcomes, but many high-risk individuals still face substantial barriers to LDCT,” said Dr. Ali Zaidi, Medical Director of Lung and Esophageal Research at Allegheny Health Network, as well as Professor of Medicine and Surgery at the Drexel University College of Medicine. “These exciting initial findings support the idea that a blood-based test like ProVue Lung could help expand access and bring more patients into screening pathways for early detection, particularly for early-stage disease. We are tremendously encouraged by the early Stage I detection performance of ProVue Lung and look forward to further collaboration with PrognomiQ.”

“These early clinical results demonstrate the real-world impact that our proprietary blood testing platform can have on one of the largest unmet needs in cancer care,” said Philip Ma, President and CEO of PrognomiQ. “Seeing ProVue Lung identify lung cancers—including early-stage and Stage I cancers which are amenable to therapies with curative intent—in a clinical setting reinforces our conviction that proteomics can reshape early detection. These results show breakthrough and unprecedented performance, and the consistent performance of our assay across cohorts of increasing statistical rigor helps validate our technical differentiation and robust approach to product design.”

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death worldwide, responsible for nearly one in five cancer-related deaths. In the U.S., more than 14 million people are eligible for annual low-dose CT (LDCT) screening, yet fewer than 16% undergo screening. PrognomiQ’s Early Experience Program is ongoing at Penn Highlands and Allegheny Health with plans to expand to additional health systems in the coming months.

About ProVue Lung

ProVue Lung is a blood-based diagnostic test designed to detect early-stage lung cancer in high-risk individuals. The test detects cancer using a proprietary, IP-protected proteomic signature. It is initially being deployed as an LDT with leading health systems to generate real-world evidence and support future development.

PrognomiQ will present additional clinical data from its Early Experience Program and other studies at upcoming scientific conferences and in peer-reviewed publications.

About PrognomiQ

PrognomiQ is a healthcare company pursuing the development and commercialization of breakthrough diagnostic tests for cancer. PrognomiQ has developed a highly proprietary biomarker discovery platform that uses a combination of cutting-edge proteomics, metabolomics and genomics technologies to develop novel tests aimed at improving human health. The company was founded in 2020. For more information, please visit www.prognomiq.com.