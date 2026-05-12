Mojave Energy Systems Launches AquaDry





SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojave Energy Systems, founded to change the nature of air conditioning, today announced AquaDry, an innovative hydronic liquid desiccant air handling system that delivers supply dewpoints down to 25°F using conventional chilled water temperatures. Designed specifically for commercial facilities with existing chilled water plants, AquaDry uses building chilled water and low-temperature hot water to deliver deeper dewpoint control, less chiller capacity, and lower energy consumption.

“Mojave’s newest HVAC product, AquaDry, builds on the success of our flagship ArctiDry solution that uses liquid desiccant for superior humidity control,” said Phil Farese, CEO, Mojave Energy Systems. “Creating AquaDry was a natural next step. Most commercial buildings hit a wall when humidity loads grow: the chiller plant is maxed out, and the only path forward is adding tonnage. AquaDry takes the latent load off the chiller and lets you raise the chilled water temperature for the entire building. Raising water temperature just 6°F recovers 12% in chiller capacity and 18% in efficiency — capacity owners didn't know they had.”

AquaDry is a hydronic liquid desiccant dehumidification system that delivers dewpoints down to 25°F, with conventional chilled water temperatures and without glycol. For facilities with existing chilled water plants, such as data centers, healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical manufacturing plants, laboratories, and industrial manufacturing floors, AquaDry reduces central plant load and improves chiller efficiency building wide. Using low-grade hot water (110-180°F) for desiccant regeneration makes it compatible with waste heat recovery. It delivers powerful humidity control with superior energy efficiency and simplified maintenance.

AquaDry benefits:

Unmatched dewpoint control - Delivers supply dewpoints down to 25°F using conventional chilled water temperatures

Works with existing chiller plants - Higher chilled water operating temperatures extend chiller capacity (1-2% per °F) and increase efficiency (2-3% per °F)

Waste heat compatible - Uses low-grade hot water (110-180°F) and is compatible with waste heat recovery, boiler hot water, or solar thermal

Easy, straightforward installation - Fully indoor installable opening applications unavailable to conventional packaged dehumidifiers

Low maintenance - Fewer components and simpler hydronic connections reduce long-term maintenance requirements

Avoid glycol transition - Achieve dew points lower than the chilled water temperature, and eliminate the need for glycol for sub-42°F dew points

Installation requirements:

Chilled water (28–55°F) and hot water (110–180°F) connections from the building's hydronic systems

Standard electrical service - No separate reconditioning module or complex field assembly necessary

Standard rigging and roof curb installation, like conventional equipment



"AquaDry runs on the chilled and hot water already in the building — an alternative to the depressed chilled water temperatures, glycol loops, and oversized coils conventional dehumidification requires," said Aaron Meles, VP of Product, Mojave Energy Systems. "Because liquid desiccant removes moisture directly from the air without relying on chilled water to do the work, AquaDry can dehumidify more with less chiller tonnage. For buildings already at capacity, that avoids an expensive and disruptive chiller upgrade."

Availability

Customers can request quotes and place orders for AquaDry through all Mojave sales network partners beginning May 12, 2026, with unit shipments scheduled for late 2026.

About Mojave Energy Systems

Mojave produces novel liquid desiccant systems designed to change the nature of air conditioning by dramatically increasing energy efficiency and reducing the climate impact of AC. Mojave’s patented technology cools and dehumidifies the air, enabling the independent control of dew point and dry bulb. By focusing on dehumidification, lowering energy consumption, reducing refrigerant use, and improving indoor air quality for commercial buildings, Mojave’s ArctiDry product is an ideal solution for Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS). When compared to other alternatives on the market, ArctiDry offers a highly reliable, lowest-cost-of-ownership product that reduces energy use by 40 to 60%.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d36d712-6eed-41b2-9575-51e350e3b410