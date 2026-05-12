Bazaarvoice Becomes Shopify Certified Technology Partner, Bringing Deep Customization & World’s Largest Content Network to Merchants

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, Inc., the world’s most trusted network of authentic consumer voices, today announced it has become a Shopify Certified Technology Partner. This integration combines the speed and simplicity of a Shopify storefront with the power of the industry’s most expansive content network, allowing brands to scale global operations without sacrificing brand identity or authenticity.

As e-commerce becomes increasingly complex, brands have often been forced to choose between "easy-to-use" rigid templates and the sophisticated customization required for a premium brand experience. Bazaarvoice’s Shopify integration eliminates this trade-off, offering granular catalog and design control coupled with best-in-class authenticity and moderation against AI-driven fraud risk, and focused expertise. This ensures complex, multi-locale storefronts are optimized to maximize engagement and drive higher conversions.

The integration introduces several key benefits designed to give merchants total control over their UGC strategy:

Content amplification on the world’s largest ratings and reviews network: With over 16B+ pieces of content, 3B+ products supported, and 11,000+ brands, Bazaavoice’s massive Ratings & Reviews Network enriches product pages across Shopify users’ global catalogs. This is now fully integrated via new multi-locale capabilities that allow merchants to manage localized content for different regions directly within the Shopify app.

With over 16B+ pieces of content, 3B+ products supported, and 11,000+ brands, Bazaavoice’s massive Ratings & Reviews Network enriches product pages across Shopify users’ global catalogs. This is now fully integrated via new multi-locale capabilities that allow merchants to manage localized content for different regions directly within the Shopify app. Customization without restrictive platform limits: Bazaarvoice becoming a Certified Technology Partner moves beyond "out-of-the-box" limitations of other ratings and reviews providers, giving brands granular catalog control, automation settings, and design customizations that align with complex business needs.

Bazaarvoice becoming a Certified Technology Partner moves beyond "out-of-the-box" limitations of other ratings and reviews providers, giving brands granular catalog control, automation settings, and design customizations that align with complex business needs. Protection against AI-driven fraud and compliance risk: Merchants are safeguarded against exploding AI-driven risk and potential fines with Bazaarvoice’s industry-leading fraud detection and regulatory compliance technology, built on the global ISO-20488 standard.

Merchants are safeguarded against exploding AI-driven risk and potential fines with Bazaarvoice’s industry-leading fraud detection and regulatory compliance technology, built on the global ISO-20488 standard. Access to focused expertise and a consolidated UGC platform: This integration connects brands with industry experts who ensure their data integrity and performance from day one.





“Generic templates shouldn't define a brand’s digital identity,” said Doug Straton, Bazaarvoice CMO. “By integrating with Shopify, we are handing the creative reins back to the merchant. This integration is built on the belief that every storefront should be as unique as the products it sells, providing the deep customization tools necessary to turn a standard shop into a bespoke brand experience."

The Bazaarvoice Shopify app is designed to grow alongside the merchant. Beyond Ratings & Reviews, brands can easily integrate Social Commerce, Influencer Marketing, and Product Sampling within a single, consolidated platform—eliminating the friction of managing multiple point-solution vendors.

For more information about Bazaarvoice becoming a Shopify Certified Technology Partner, please visit the Bazaarvoice website .

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice connects over 13,000 brands and retailers to the authentic shopper content that powers commerce. We source, verify, and amplify authentic product ratings, reviews, photos, and videos at scale — driving reach, traffic, and conversion. We turn User Generated Content (UGC) into your most powerful sales and marketing asset, ensuring your products are discovered, trusted, and chosen.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices across North America, Europe, India, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com

Media Contact

Lauren Venticinque

lauren.venticinque@bazaarvoice.com