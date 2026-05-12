Smithfield Foods Releases 24th Annual Sustainability Report

SMITHFIELD, Va., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods released its 24th annual sustainability report highlighting the company’s continued progress in animal care, environmental stewardship, food safety and community support.

“Our team delivered meaningful progress against our sustainability targets in 2025, reinforcing our commitment to producing ‘Good food. Responsibly.®,’” said Shane Smith, president and chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods. “From reducing food waste to investing in animal care and environmental stewardship, we are proud of the impact our teams are making across our operations and local communities.”





Key Achievements in 2025

Smithfield’s 2025 sustainability report outlines several milestones demonstrating the company’s continued focus on producing Good Food, doing Good Work and being Good Stewards:

Food safety: Maintained zero product recalls across Smithfield’s U.S. operations in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Maintained zero product recalls across Smithfield’s U.S. operations in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Workplace Health and Safety: Continued to achieve safety incident rates below industry averages in its U.S. operations.

Continued to achieve safety incident rates below industry averages in its U.S. operations. Food loss and waste: Achieved a 57% reduction in food loss and waste in its U.S. manufacturing facilities, exceeding its 2030 goal five years ahead of schedule.

Achieved a 57% reduction in food loss and waste in its U.S. manufacturing facilities, exceeding its 2030 goal five years ahead of schedule. Renewable energy: Continued progress in producing clean, low-carbon renewable energy from on-farm methane capture through its biogas joint ventures.

Continued progress in producing clean, low-carbon renewable energy from on-farm methane capture through its biogas joint ventures. Animal welfare: Achieved compliance with ISO Technical Specification 34700, an internationally recognized standard for animal welfare management.

Achieved compliance with ISO Technical Specification 34700, an internationally recognized standard for animal welfare management. Sustainable packaging: Reduced virgin petroleum-based plastic use by more than 50% compared to its 2019 baseline and achieved 85% of materials in recycle-ready, reusable or compostable packaging.

Reduced virgin petroleum-based plastic use by more than 50% compared to its 2019 baseline and achieved 85% of materials in recycle-ready, reusable or compostable packaging. Supply chain efficiency: Optimized transportation routes using GIS technology, eliminating more than 1 million miles in East Coast feed delivery and minimizing the company’s carbon footprint.



Supporting Communities and Strengthening Local Impact

Community support remains central to Smithfield’s sustainability strategy. Through its Helping Hungry Homes® hunger-relief program, the company delivered more than 16 million servings of protein valued at more than $18 million in 2025 to fight hunger and address food insecurity. Smithfield achieved its target in 2025 to donate 200 million servings of protein between 2020 and 2025, with 340 million servings donated since 2008.

The company also advanced employee-led community initiatives, with team members contributing thousands of volunteer hours and supporting local giving through Community Compass Committees across Smithfield’s U.S. operations.

To learn more about Smithfield’s sustainability programs, please visit https://smithfieldfoods.com/our-company/sustainability-report.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

Media Contact:

Ray Atkinson

Email: ratkinson@smithfield.com

Cell: 757.576.1383

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