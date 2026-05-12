Mama’s Creations Invited to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management was invited to participate in four leading investor conferences in Spring 2026: the BMO Farm to Market Conference, the Craig Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference, the TD Cowen 10th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference, and the William Blair Annual Growth Conference.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of each event as follows:

BMO Farm to Market Conference

Date: May 13-14, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

Craig Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: May 28, 2026

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

TD Cowen 10th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

Date: June 2, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1 Meetings

William Blair Annual Growth Conference

Date: June 3-4, 2026

Location: Chicago, IL

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, commented: “I am excited to share our progress with investors at premier conferences through the first half of 2026 as MAMA continues to execute on the milestones we laid for FY27. The integration of Crown 1 is advancing as planned, accelerated by the recent successful transition of Crown’s legacy ERP system to our Mama’s corporate-wide ERP, and we are already seeing the benefits of our expanded production footprint through incremental customer wins and improved operational efficiencies across both facilities – including our recent new national distribution placements in both Walmart and Target. With a healthy innovation pipeline, ongoing margin improvement, and growing distribution across tier-1 retailers, we believe we are well on the way to unlocking our full potential. I look forward to sharing our progress as we continue executing toward our goal of becoming a $1 billion deli prepared foods company.”

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your respective conference representative or MZ Group at MAMA@mzgroup.us.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 12,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “believe,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expect,” “anticipates,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us