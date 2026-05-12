Keynes Strengthens Leadership Bench with Promotions of Daniella Romanaggi to COO and Scott Shepard to VP, Measurement & CTV

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keynes , the leading performance CTV technology company, announced today the promotions of Daniella Romanaggi to Chief Operating Officer and Scott Shepard to Vice President, Measurement & CTV. The appointments strengthen Keynes’ leadership bench as the company scales its audience-first approach to CTV, programmatic media, and measurable campaign performance.

Daniella Romanaggi most recently served as VP, Trading & Analytics for Keynes. In her new role as COO, she will oversee the company’s operational strategy, trading, analytics, and cross-functional execution, helping ensure Keynes continues to deliver transparency and performance for brands on CTV.

Since joining Keynes in 2020, Daniella has played a central role in building the company’s operational foundation, first as Director, then as VP, Trading & Analytics. Her experience spans programmatic advertising, programmatic media buying, supply path optimization, acquisition marketing performance, incrementality analysis, media mix optimization and publisher/data partnerships. Before Keynes, she held analytics roles at Mediahub Global and MNTN, where she managed and optimized digital advertising campaigns across CTV, social, mobile and desktop channels.

“CTV is most powerful when strategy, execution and measurement work together,” said Romanaggi. “At Keynes, I’m honored to help lead the teams and systems that leverage our technology to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients.”

Scott Shepard joined Keynes as Director, CTV, Partnerships in February 2026. In his new role as VP, Measurement & CTV, he will lead efforts to help brands and agencies connect campaign strategy, measurement frameworks and business outcomes across platforms.

Scott brings more than 15 years of experience across digital media, SaaS, programmatic advertising and marketing technology. Before joining Keynes, he served as Regional Director, Brand & Enterprise Sales at Yelp, where he led a team of senior sellers across the West Coast. Earlier, he served as Executive Director of National Sales at Vericast.

“The opportunity in CTV is about giving brands and agencies confidence that their investment is measurable and connected to growth,” Shepard said. “Keynes is built around that idea, and I’m excited to help our clients better leverage the power of CTV.”

Together, Romanaggi and Shepard will help Keynes advance its position as a strategic partner for brands and agencies navigating the next era of streaming television and programmatic advertising. Their expanded leadership roles reflect Keynes’ broader commitment to building a more accountable, performance-oriented CTV ecosystem.

“Daniella and Scott represent exactly the kind of leadership Keynes needs as CTV plays a larger role in media budgets,” said Dan Larkman, CEO of Keynes. “Daniella has been instrumental in shaping the operating system behind our clients’ success, while Scott brings a commercial leadership and measurement-first mindset. Together, their expanded roles strengthen our ability to drive revenue for our clients.”

About Keynes

Keynes, a leading CTV performance technology company, provides an audience-first approach to helping medium-sized, enterprise, and high-growth brands succeed in advertising on streaming television. Keynes utilizes artificial intelligence with a high-touch services layer and advanced reporting that measures the holistic impact on overall business metrics, including the direct impact on other paid channels, to deliver superior performance outcomes for brands.

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Andrew Krepow

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