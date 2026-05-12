Cycode Leads the Shift to AI with New Capabilities for AI-Driven Development, Proclaiming Shift Left is Dead

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycode , the leader in Agentic Development Security, today announced the general availability of its Agentic Development Lifecycle (ADLC) Security product offering to secure AI-driven software development from prompt to runtime. Addressing the new class of risk introduced by coding assistants, autonomous agents, and AI-generated code, ADLC Security extends Cycode's Complete platform with controls across the AI layer of the software factory, supporting Cycode’s vision of a single platform that unifies control, context, and autonomy for AI-driven development, enabling a self-protecting ADLC.

AI is transforming how software is built and creating new security risks that traditional tools weren't designed to handle. AI agents now write code, invoke tools, and deploy software at machine speed, while attackers wield the same technology to identify and exploit vulnerabilities faster than ever. The result is more code, a wider attack surface, and a faster time to exploit.

With the addition of ADLC Security, Cycode is now the only vendor to address both sides of the AI security equation: securing the AI layer of development (Security for AI) and deploying AI agents to automate security work (AI for Security). Cycode establishes control by governing which AI tools and models developers can use, blocking prompts that expose sensitive data and secrets, enriching agents with code-to-runtime context, and securing AI-generated code before it is committed. ADLC Security brings together four core capabilities under a single policy fabric:

AI Visibility auto-discovers shadow AI, coding assistants, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers across the development environment, eliminating blind spots from unapproved AI use.

auto-discovers shadow AI, coding assistants, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers across the development environment, eliminating blind spots from unapproved AI use. AI Governance enforces policy-driven control over AI tools, models, and AI-generated code, with full AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM) coverage for SSDF, NIST, SOC2, and ISO 27001 compliance.

enforces policy-driven control over AI tools, models, and AI-generated code, with full AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM) coverage for SSDF, NIST, SOC2, and ISO 27001 compliance. AI Guardrails block risky patterns and prompt-leaking secrets in real time at the IDE, command line interface (CLI), and within AI coding tools, stopping unsafe outputs before they enter the codebase.

block risky patterns and prompt-leaking secrets in real time at the IDE, command line interface (CLI), and within AI coding tools, stopping unsafe outputs before they enter the codebase. AI Risk Detection scans application code for OWASP Large Language Model (LLM) Top 10 vulnerabilities, surfacing AI-specific weaknesses that legacy Static Application Security Testing (SAST) tools miss.





Every signal from the ADLC Security module flows into Cycode's Context Intelligence Graph (CIG), the semantic, relational, temporally-aware substrate that powers AI reasoning across the platform. Cycode Maestro, the company's agentic security orchestration engine, then triages, prioritizes, remediates, and prevents AI-driven risk, closing the loop between detection and action.

"Agentic development is giving rise to a new paradigm for software delivery, the Agentic Development Life Cycle, and introducing a new risk profile for enterprise security teams," said Katie Norton, Research Manager at IDC. "As delivery becomes more automated and autonomous, organizations need security platforms purpose-built for these workflows. Solutions such as Cycode are addressing these requirements by connecting AI governance, application security controls, and remediation capabilities in a single, integrated offering."

The launch builds on a year of category-defining momentum for Cycode. The company was ranked #1 for Software Supply Chain Security in Gartner's 2025 Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing, recognized as a Leader in the 2025 IDC ASPM MarketScape, and named a Leader in the 2025 Frost Radar™ for Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) for both Innovation and Growth. ADLC Security extends that platform foundation into the layer enterprises need most: AI.

The platform unifies AI Code Security, Software Supply Chain Security, Risk Posture Management, and ADLC Security under a single graph and agentic engine, correlating insights and coordinating autonomy across the entire software factory.

"Shift Left is dead. The agentic era requires the Shift to AI. Security cannot stand downstream, bracing against AI. It must evolve with AI and operate in parallel with equal autonomy, speed, and intelligence as the agents writing code and exploits," said Lior Levy, Co-Founder and CEO of Cycode. "ADLC Security is how we make that real for our customers. We control the agent before the agent shapes the code and then actively adapt to emerging risks to prevent them. That is what the agentic era demands."

Levy outlined the broader transformation in Shift to AI: A Manifesto for Self-Protecting Software, published today, which calls on security to move from a downstream check on AI to an active, agentic force built on three tenets: Control, Context, and Autonomy. Read the manifesto here: cycode.com/shift-to-ai/ .

ADLC Security is generally available today. To learn more or request a demo, visit cycode.com .

About Cycode

Cycode is the leader in Agentic Development Security that secures AI development from prompt to runtime. Through unifying control, context, and autonomy in a single platform, Cycode continuously identifies risk across the AI development lifecycle, governs the AI tools developers use, correlates context across the entire software factory, and deploys and manages agents to prevent risk at AI speed.

Global enterprises, including many of the world's largest Fortune 500s across Finance, Retail, Manufacturing, and software including multiple Anthropic Mythos launch partners trust Cycode. We are proud to be ranked #1 for the Software Supply Chain Security use case in Gartner's 2025 Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing, recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide ASPM 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53001925, September 2025), and named a Leader in the 2025 Frost Radar™ for Application Security Posture Management.