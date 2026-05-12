Ingersoll Rand and Garrett Motion Announce Strategic Partnership to Introduce a New Era for Oil Free Industrial Innovation

Ingersoll Rand and Garrett Motion enter a multiyear strategic partnership to advance next generation oil-free compressor technology for industrial air compression systems across key verticals, including food and beverage and life sciences

Collaboration with Garrett Motion on advanced oil-free centrifugal compressor modules strengthens Ingersoll Rand’s system-level compression leadership and capabilities, supporting the development of differentiated solutions that improve efficiency, reliability, and sustainability for customers

Reinforces companies’ commitment to sustainability and customer value creation through technologies designed to reduce energy consumption and improve operational efficiency across industrial processes



DAVIDSON, N.C. and PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial and life science solutions and Garrett Motion (Nasdaq: GTX), a global leader in differentiated turbocharging and electrification technologies for mobility and industrial applications, today announced a multiyear strategic partnership to develop next generation oil-free air technologies designed to deliver greater energy efficiency, performance, and reliability for customers across key end markets, including food and beverage and life sciences.

The partnership builds on Ingersoll Rand’s leadership in compression technology, including its industry‑leading compressor platforms, proprietary system‑level innovation, and deep application expertise, combined with Garrett’s advanced oil‑free centrifugal compressor modules. Together, the global organizations will focus on oil-free innovation that helps customers reduce energy consumption, improve process efficiency, and support sustainability goals in critical industrial applications demanding 100% oil-free air.

These benefits are particularly critical within food and beverage and life sciences industries, where reliability, air purity, and performance are essential, and will bring a superior alternative to existing compressor solutions.

“This collaboration reflects our continued focus on delivering differentiated solutions that create superior value for our customers,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “By working closely with Garrett Motion, we are strengthening our ability to innovate at the system level and address markets where performance, purity, and efficiency are non-negotiables, helping customers operate more efficiently and sustainably.”

“We are excited to partner with Ingersoll Rand to create a distinctive oil-free solution for industrial air compression,” said Olivier Rabiller, chief executive officer and president of Garrett Motion. “Ingersoll Rand is an ideal partner for Garrett as we expand the use of our unique oil-free high speed compressor technology to bring lower lifecycle costs and increased sustainability to operations in the industrial space.”

Initial products are expected to be introduced to select Ingersoll Rand customers in 2026, with a broader commercial rollout beginning in 2027 across Ingersoll Rand’s global sales regions.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80 respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. For more information, visit IRCO.com.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its well-recognized expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is committed to advancing turbo applications while leveraging its unique technology solutions, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for automotive and industrial applications. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 8,700 employees in more than 20 countries. For more information, visit garrettmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the expectations of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (the “Company” or “Ingersoll Rand”), regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “on track to,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “guidance” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to geopolitical tensions, natural disaster, catastrophe, cyber events, or other events outside of our control; (2) unexpected costs, charges, or expenses resulting from completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory, and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (10) actions by third parties, including government agencies; and (11) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or developments, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Ingersoll Rand

Investor Relations:

Matthew.Fort@irco.com

Media:

Sara.Hassell@irco.com

Garrett Motion

Investor Relations:

Cyril Granjean

InvestorRelations@garrettmotion.com

Media:

Fabrice Spenninck

MediaRelations@garrettmotion.com