Rocket Lawyer’s AI-native solution brings together legal AI and legal professionals to expand protection for SMBs

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rocket Lawyer launched an enhanced AI-native Rocket Copilot® solution in Beta that brings together trusted legal AI insights with seamless access to human legal professionals, allowing small business owners to understand and manage all of their legal matters with confidence and at an affordable cost.

Contracts are the cornerstone of every business - but staying on top of renewals, contract disputes, and even managing newly signed agreements can be overwhelming. With Rocket Lawyer, small business owners now have a single source of truth for their contracts, giving them peace of mind that the business they have built is protected. Rocket Copilot helps identify risks and clarifies terms in plain English—not legalese. When follow-up actions are necessary, Copilot is there to help draft a cease-and-desist letter, new documents, or provide one-click access to qualified legal professionals for fast answers, live consultations, and trusted legal advice.

Despite the critical role contracts play in nearly every business transaction, a recent Researchscape survey found that 68% of small business owners surveyed had experienced legal issues after signing contracts*. These owners recognized the importance of strong agreements but simply lacked access to trusted legal tools and services to ensure they were protected. Hiring an attorney to help them navigate every concern they have about their contracts, at an average rate of $300 per hour**, felt out of reach. Having access to comprehensive legal help is just good business—and now with Rocket Copilot, no longer cost-prohibitive. Small business owners can choose to use trusted legal AI, work directly with a legal professional, or combine the best of both to ensure that every contract they sign is strong, enforceable, and built to protect their business.

With Rocket Copilot, small business owners get:

One place for every legal need:

Research legal questions, review contracts, draft legally enforceable documents, and connect with legal professionals—all in one place. By combining the speed of AI with the judgment of experienced attorneys, small business owners get the right support for any legal situation.

Specialized, Legal AI:

Rocket Copilot’s specialized legal AI agents are available 24/7 to help provide legal guidance, understand contracts, generate documents, and sign agreements tailored to your business. When a human touch is needed, these AI agents can seamlessly connect with a qualified human legal professional, who can answer questions online or via live consultation.

Seamless access to legal professionals:

Our proprietary matching platform will connect you with the right legal professional to help you navigate your unique situation. Choose to get answers online or book a live consultation.

Our platform will match you with the right legal professional for your unique situation. Choose to get answers online or book a live consultation included with membership. Save with discounted rates on retained legal services.

One membership. Complete legal support:

Rocket Copilot is included in all Rocket Lawyer membership plans, giving every member access to both legal AI and the legal professionals to confidently handle any legal situation.

Security and privacy you can trust:

All legal AI conversations and documents are encrypted and handled in a secure environment. Customer personal information is never used to train AI models and is processed in accordance with Rocket Lawyer’s privacy policy and trust center .

"I’m a solopreneur, I don’t have the money or time for a lawyer, being able to review contracts before I sign them, create my own, and connect with a Legal Pro is incredibly valuable," said Jason Mar, Owner & Founder, Jason Ryan Mar, LLC. "For me personally, to extensively review a contract or go out of my way to spend time crafting one isn’t something I typically do, so having this in place to standardize creation and review makes me feel confident in what I’m signing. And knowing it’s legally enforceable gives me a much greater sense of comfort using it."

“Rocket Lawyer was founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to affordable legal help,” said Paul Hollerbach, CEO of Rocket Lawyer. “We bring this mission to life by combining personalized legal AI with licensed legal professionals—giving small business owners an intuitive way to confidently handle their contracts and protect their business.”

About Rocket Lawyer

Founded in 2008, Rocket Lawyer is a leading legal technology and services company that has helped millions of small businesses, families, and individuals navigate their legal situations at an affordable price. Rocket Copilot is the only AI native solution that seamlessly blends trusted, personalized AI answers and solutions with access to human legal pros—delivering an affordable, unified, all-in-one service.

Rocket Lawyer membership provides affordable legal support, enabling individuals and small business owners to confidently address any legal situation. Members access personalized legal information and services through a conversational legal AI experience and can be seamlessly connected with qualified legal professionals for online answers or live consults. When needed, members save on retained legal services fulfilled through Rocket Legal Professional Services, Inc. (RLPS), a Rocket Lawyer subsidiary, as well as on required business filings, trademarks, and tax preparation

Rocket Lawyer prioritizes customer trust and security, with SOC 2 certification and a trust center that highlights additional certifications and security measures. Visit www.rocketlawyer.com to learn more and start your free trial today. Follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and X .



*Source: Researchscape, 2026 SMB Survey, conducted Q1/Q2 2026, n=1,102 U.S. adults. Commissioned by Rocket Lawyer.



**Source: Clio Legal Trends Report, 2026. Aggregated and anonymized data from tens of thousands of U.S. legal professionals.

media@rocketlawyer.com

