Flying Tiger Copenhagen Announces Entry into Canada with Initial Store Openings in the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flying Tiger Copenhagen , the popular Danish variety retailer, is making its much-anticipated debut in Canada, bringing a touch of Scandinavian charm to the Canadian market. This marks the first step of a broader store roll-out across the Americas.

The initial phase will focus on the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), with the first store scheduled to open at CF Toronto Eaton Centre at the end of June.

Additional locations are planned at Vaughan Mills, Scarborough Town Centre, Square One and Markville, with openings expected throughout the summer and second half of 2026.

Canada represents the 45th market worldwide for the brand, and is a natural next step for Flying Tiger Copenhagen, with the company identifying strong potential to introduce its retail concept to a new and diverse customer base. The GTA was selected as the entry point due to its scale, retail landscape, and relevance as a key Canadian market.

“We’re thrilled to bring Flying Tiger Copenhagen to Canada, marking an exciting new chapter in our international growth,” said Jens Aarup Mikkelsen, CEO of Flying Tiger Copenhagen. “We see strong alignment with Canadian consumers who appreciate design-led products at accessible prices. Our stores are built to surprise and inspire, and we look forward to becoming a vibrant part of the Canadian retail landscape.”

Flying Tiger Copenhagen is working with franchise partner Fox Group to support the brand’s operations in Canada.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen operates in multiple international markets and continues to expand its global footprint. The company sees strong long-term potential in Canada and plans to grow its presence over time.

About Flying Tiger Copenhagen

Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1995, Flying Tiger Copenhagen has grown from a single store into an international chain of over 1,000 stores across 45 markets - known for its playful, affordable universe and design-led everyday products. Flying Tiger Copenhagen began its international expansion with the opening of its first store outside Europe, in Japan in 2012.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen has received international recognition for its distinctive, in-house design approach, earning accolades across leading global design platforms including the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, International Design Awards (IDA), and Good Design Award.

From home décor and kitchenware to stationery, toys, and beyond, the brand’s eclectic range appeals to a broad audience looking for both creativity and value.

For more information, please contact:

Madi Secareanu

PR Lead, Flying Tiger Copenhagen Canada

E-mail: mecareanu@theinfluenceagency.com