[Latest] Coffee Beauty Products Market Size Will Attain USD 1034.37 Million by 2030 Growing at 5.80% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Coffee Beauty Products Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, USA, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Coffee Beauty Products Market By Product Type (Hair Care Products, Skincare Products, Body Care Products, Color Cosmetics, and Perfumes & Fragrances), By Price Range (Luxury Range, Affordable Range, and Drug Store Range), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global coffee beauty products market size was valued at around USD 588.6 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80%and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 1034.37 billion by 2034.”





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Coffee Beauty Products Market Overview:

Coffee beauty products are personal care and cosmetic items containing coffee content in significant quantities. Coffee-based beauty items include coffee grounds, coffee oil, and other derivatives. These items aim to improve a user’s skin and hair appearance by providing useful elements such as antioxidants. Coffee-based beauty products have proven exceptionally helpful as exfoliating agents, especially in body scrubs. Coffee is known to remove dead skin cells and reduce dry patches, giving the user’s skin a healthy glow.

Industry Growth is propelled by the rising number of beauty product buyers worldwide, supported by increased awareness, disposable income, and inclusion of male consumers in the beauty space. Restraints include volatile coffee production rates and supply chain disruptions due to climate and geopolitical factors. Opportunities arise from rising demand for clean, chemical-free, and natural beauty products along with expanding e-commerce penetration. Challenges involve potential allergic reactions from excessive use and strong competition from other natural ingredient-based alternatives.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 588.6 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 1034.37 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.80% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Origins, UpCircle Beauty, Florence by Mills, Testament Beauty, Burt's Bees, Wash With Joe, Paula's Choice, BEIGIC, Versed, The Ordinary, 100% Pure, nevéll skin, Náu, Frank Body, Simple Sugars, and others. Segments Covered By Product Type, By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights

As per the analysis, the coffee beauty products market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5.80% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The coffee beauty products market size was worth around $588.6 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $1034.37 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The coffee beauty products market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising number of beauty product buyers worldwide.

Based on the product type, the skincare products segment captures the largest market share and is growing at a high rate due to strong demand for coffee-based exfoliants, serums, and masks.

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment captures the largest market share of around 64% in 2024, owing to rapid e-commerce penetration and convenience.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share and is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, supported by high demand for sustainable and natural beauty care.

Coffee Beauty Products Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Why does the rising number of beauty product buyers worldwide drive the coffee beauty products market?

The global coffee beauty products market is expected to be led by the increasing number of beauty product buyers worldwide. Factors such as increased consumer awareness, rising disposable income, and greater access to products have encouraged demand for beauty products and personal care items.

The dissolving stereotype around personal care being associated only with women has helped include men as well in the beauty industry, further broadening the consumer base and supporting sustained market expansion.

Restraints

Why does volatile coffee production restrain the coffee beauty products market?

The global industry for coffee beauty products is expected to be restricted by the volatile coffee production rate. Major producers like Brazil can face impacts from climate conditions or geopolitical changes, affecting harvest volume and quality.

Supply chain issues during transportation and storage further limit available coffee for beauty applications, creating inconsistency in raw material supply.

Opportunities

Why does rising demand for clean beauty products create opportunities in the coffee beauty products market?

The global coffee beauty products market is expected to generate growth opportunities due to the rising demand for clean and chemical-free beauty items. Coffee, being a naturally derived ingredient, appeals to consumers seeking organic and sustainable options.

Expanding e-commerce and social media influence allow brands to reach wider audiences and promote upcycled coffee-based innovations effectively.

Browse the full “Coffee Beauty Products Market By Product Type (Hair Care Products, Skincare Products, Body Care Products, Color Cosmetics, and Perfumes & Fragrances), By Price Range (Luxury Range, Affordable Range, and Drug Store Range), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/coffee-beauty-products-market

Coffee Beauty Products Market: Segmentation

The Coffee Beauty Products market is segmented by product type, price range, distribution channel, and region.

Based on Product Type, the coffee beauty products market is divided into hair care products, skincare products, body care products, color cosmetics, and perfumes & fragrances. The skincare products segment is the most dominant and is growing at a high rate due to the popularity of coffee as an effective exfoliating agent, with strong sales of serums, masks, and creams that deliver antioxidants and improve skin texture. The body care products segment is the second most dominant, benefiting from demand for coffee-based scrubs that remove dead skin cells and promote a healthy glow, driving overall market expansion through visible results.

Based on Price Range, the global coffee beauty products industry is divided into luxury range, affordable range, and drug store range. The affordable range segment is the most dominant as it balances quality and accessibility, appealing to a broad consumer base seeking effective natural solutions. The luxury range segment is the second most dominant, attracting premium consumers interested in high-end formulations and upcycled ingredients.

Based on Distribution Channel, the coffee beauty products market is divided into online and offline. The online segment is the most dominant with around 64% share in 2024 due to the convenience of e-commerce platforms, wider product selection, and the ability to reach international markets efficiently. The offline segment is the second most dominant, supported by traditional retail and specialty beauty stores that allow consumers to experience products firsthand.

Regional Scope:

Why will North America continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

North America is projected to lead the coffee beauty products market during the forecast period. The region benefits from strong consumer preference for sustainable and natural beauty care items, high awareness of coffee’s skincare benefits, and a well-established beauty industry. Consumers in the United States and Canada actively seek clean beauty solutions, encouraging both domestic and international brands to incorporate coffee ingredients.

Companies operating in the region continue to innovate with coffee-based formulations to meet growing demand. Europe follows closely with notable contributions from countries like Germany, where brands actively use upcycled coffee grounds in products. Asia Pacific shows strong growth potential, driven by large consumer bases in South Korea, India, and China, along with rising interest in organic and clean beauty. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets with gradual adoption supported by increasing awareness of natural ingredients.

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Recent Developments

In October 2022, Nivea announced participation in upcycling techniques by adding recycled coffee grounds to its Naturally Good range of face creams.

In recent years, Givaudan Active Beauty launched KOFFEE’UP™, a premium coffee oil produced using upcycling techniques for eco-friendly beauty applications.

Several brands have expanded their coffee-infused skincare lines through e-commerce platforms to target global consumers.

Coffee Beauty Products Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global coffee beauty products market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global coffee beauty products market include;

Origins

UpCircle Beauty

Florence by Mills

Testament Beauty

Burt's Bees

Wash With Joe

Paula's Choice

BEIGIC

Versed

The Ordinary

100% Pure

nevéll skin

Náu

Frank Body

Simple Sugars

What are the key trends in the Coffee Beauty Products Market?

Rising preference for upcycled and sustainable coffee ingredients

Brands are increasingly using recycled coffee grounds and oils to create eco-friendly products, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

Expansion of coffee-infused skincare innovations

Focus on serums, masks, and exfoliants, leveraging coffee’s antioxidant properties for anti-aging and skin-brightening benefits.

The global coffee beauty products market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Hair Care Products

Skincare Products

Body Care Products

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes & Fragrances

By Price Range

Luxury Range

Affordable Range

Drug Store Range

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is coffee beauty products?

Which key factors will influence the coffee beauty products market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the coffee beauty products market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the coffee beauty products market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the coffee beauty products market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the coffee beauty products market growth?

What can be expected from the global coffee beauty products market report?

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