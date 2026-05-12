Token Security Named to Rising in Cyber 2026 List of Top Cybersecurity Startups

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Security , the leader in identity-first AI agent security, today announced its inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2026, an independent annual list launched by Notable Capital to recognize the 30 most promising private cybersecurity startups. Now in its third year, Rising in Cyber has become a trusted signal of what is actually moving the needle in enterprise security.





Honorees will be recognized at a private event on May 12 at the New York Stock Exchange in San Francisco alongside top security leaders and investors.

Unlike traditional rankings, Rising in Cyber honorees are selected through voting by 150 active CISOs and senior security executives; the result is a reliable signal of what security teams are actually adopting to address their most urgent challenges. Token Security’s inclusion for a second consecutive year reflects growing demand for its identity-first approach to securing AI agents and other non-human identities.

Token Security joins a cohort that has collectively raised over $6.9 billion, according to PitchBook, and is defining the next generation of cybersecurity across critical areas, including identity and access management, agentic AI security, security operations, and application defense.

The 2026 honorees were named alongside the release of the Rising in Cyber 2026 Report, produced in collaboration with Morgan Stanley. The report draws on CISO survey data and market analysis to map how the cybersecurity industry is evolving from AI agents reshaping security operations to a historic surge in strategic M&A, and separates signal from noise for investors, operators, and security leaders.

As organizations deploy autonomous AI agents across enterprise systems, access governance is breaking down under the speed and scale of machine-driven activity. Models designed for human users can’t evaluate what agents are trying to access in real time. Token Security addresses this blind spot by making identity the control plane for AI agents and enforcing intent-based security to govern their actions, not just their permissions.

“Security is now moving from a constraint to an enabler on how fast AI can actually scale inside the enterprise. The 150 CISOs who voted on this list understand that better than anyone,” said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. “Congratulations to this year’s Rising in Cyber honorees for earning their trust.”

“Being recognized on the Rising in Cyber list for a second year in a row reinforces the urgency we’re seeing in the market for agentic security, with AI agents quickly becoming one of the most exploitable and least governed attack surfaces in the enterprise,” said Itamar Apelblat, Co-Founder and CEO of Token Security. “Organizations are realizing that existing identity and access models were never designed for autonomous systems. Token Security is building the foundation for securing and governing AI agents based on intent, not just permissions.”

Unlike traditional approaches that rely on static roles, user access reviews, and inherited human privileges, Token Security’s platform continuously discovers AI agents, analyzes their intended purpose, and dynamically enforces least-privilege access aligned to that intent. This ensures that agents can only perform actions within clearly defined boundaries, reducing risk from misuse, drift, or compromise.

The company’s approach builds on its recently introduced intent-based AI agent security model, which addresses the fundamental limitation of existing controls that cannot evaluate why an action is being taken. By incorporating intent into access decisions, Token Security provides a more precise and enforceable way to secure and govern autonomous systems operating across cloud, SaaS, and enterprise environments.

Token Security’s continued recognition comes amid increasing industry focus on AI agent and non-human identities, including service accounts, workloads, and machine-to-machine interactions, which now outnumber human identities in many enterprise environments.

The full Rising in Cyber 2026 list is available at https://risingincyber.com/.

About Token Security

Token Security accelerates the secure adoption of agentic AI by discovering AI agents across the enterprise, understanding their context and risk, and enforcing policies that govern their access and behavior. The platform provides continuous visibility, lifecycle management, and least-privilege enforcement to help organizations control autonomous AI agents operating across cloud, SaaS, and enterprise environments, eliminating blind spots, reducing risk, and ensuring compliance at scale.

Token Security is backed by Notable Capital, Crosspoint Capital, and TLV Partners. To learn more: token.security .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Token Security

+1 617 877 7480

marc@mgpr.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/002a282a-4f10-46ee-82c8-f4879badeb51