Ontra Launches AI-Powered DDQ Solution to Accelerate Investor Diligence for Private Markets Firms

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontra , the leader in AI-powered solutions for the private markets, today announced the general availability of its new DDQ solution , the latest addition to Ontra’s platform for automating critical workflows across the fund lifecycle. Purpose-built for the demands of investor diligence, the solution helps fund managers complete DDQs with the accuracy and speed institutional LPs expect.

A More Demanding Fundraising Environment

As LPs become more selective and competition for capital intensifies, investor DDQs have grown into a complex, high-stakes workflow that manual processes and generic tools can’t handle.

DDQs are growing longer, more complex, and more varied, spanning fundraising, operational, and ESG requests. ILPA’s standard DDQ template, the industry benchmark, has expanded from 13 topic modules in 2013 to 20 today. The ILPA template is only the baseline. Each LP then introduces their own unique set of questions. Volume is rising in parallel. Ontra’s co-development partners report fielding 15 to 30 DDQs per week during an active fundraise, each arriving in the LP’s preferred format and timeline.

Generic RFP software and horizontal AI tools weren’t built for private markets diligence. These tools don't account for the context in which private markets investors ask questions. They also can’t handle fund managers’ end-to-end workflows — assigning questions to subject matter experts, routing through legal and compliance, and exporting in the LP's original format. Teams using them often find themselves reverting to inefficient manual methods to fill the gaps.

Firms are demanding a better solution. More than 65 private markets firms, across PE, credit, and real estate managers, enrolled in early access to Ontra’s DDQ solution ahead of today’s launch — a clear signal of demand, and of dissatisfaction with what the market has offered to date.

“Due diligence questionnaires have always been a fundraising requirement. For many LPs, they’re also a first impression,” said Troy Pospisil, CEO and Founder, Ontra. “How a firm responds signals how it operates. With LP scrutiny at its most intense in recent memory, the ability to answer quickly, consistently, and accurately has become a fundraising differentiator. Ontra’s DDQ gives our customers a real operational edge in that environment.”

How Ontra’s DDQ Solution Works

Ontra’s solution lets teams operate from a single source of truth and complete DDQs quickly and accurately. The result: consistent investor communications, faster turnaround, and a scalable way to handle growing questionnaire volume.

Key capabilities include:

Centralized precedent library: AI digitizes a trusted answer bank using completed industry templates, DDQs, policy documents, and PPMs.

AI digitizes a trusted answer bank using completed industry templates, DDQs, policy documents, and PPMs. AI-powered responses: AI identifies approved answers from precedent or generates a custom response — both traceable to source — for team review.

AI identifies approved answers from precedent or generates a custom response — both traceable to source — for team review. Request workflow management: Assign questions, approve answers, and export completed questionnaires in the LP’s original format.

Assign questions, approve answers, and export completed questionnaires in the LP’s original format. Precedent search: Find, verify, and reuse the strongest answers to one-off investor questions by searching a precedent library.





“Our co-development partners made one thing clear: private markets firms need AI that produces more accurate, up-to-date, and complete responses to investor questions. We built Ontra’s solution specifically for the demands of investor diligence, so IR, legal, and compliance teams start from a trusted answer bank on day one and every response is traceable back to its source,” said Ibrahim Bashir, SVP of Product, Ontra.

Built With the Industry

Ontra built its DDQ solution through a co-development program with nine leading private markets firms, who worked hand-in-hand with Ontra’s team over months of discovery, design, and iteration. Building with customers is Ontra’s standard practice — how we identify the workflows that matter, solve them end-to-end, and deliver products that meet the real demands of private markets. It’s why other solutions fall short: they can’t see the full shape of a private markets workflow, and they aren’t built to solve it from start to finish.

Learn more at ontra.ai/ddq .

About Ontra

Ontra is the leader in AI-powered solutions for the private markets. Powered by industry-leading AI, data from over 2 million contracts, and a global network of legal professionals, Ontra automates critical private market workflows across the fund lifecycle. Ontra’s solutions transform unstructured data trapped in static documents into actionable intelligence, enabling firms to accelerate contracts, streamline compliance, and automate entity management. Trusted by more than 1,000 global GPs, investment banks, law firms, and advisors — including nine of the top ten PEI-ranked firms worldwide — Ontra helps firms focus on what’s important. Learn more at www.ontra.ai .

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