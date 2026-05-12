Circana Launches Purchase to Consumption Solution to Connect Shopper Buying Habits with Eating Occasions

Chicago, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced the scaled rollout of its Purchase to Consumption solution. This powerful tool links verified purchase behaviors from Circana’s receipt panel with National Eating Trends (NET®) consumption behaviors from the exact same consumers, providing the consumer packaged goods industry with a holistic understanding of the food and beverage journey.

Historically, Circana clients have had strong visibility into what shoppers buy, as well as how consumers eat, drink, and use products. However, they lacked insight into the connected relationship between the two, especially tied to the same consumers. This gap can lead to missed growth opportunities because teams cannot easily quantify which consumption occasions are driving purchases, nor how behavior differs by retailer or customer base.

The Purchase to Consumption solution resolves this by seamlessly linking verified purchase behaviors with NET consumption data. Previously available only for ad-hoc engagements, the solution is now ready at scale with new features through subscriptions in Circana’s Unify+® solution. It introduces new measures, such as occasion dollars, which help teams size market opportunities and view occasion behaviors at the retailer level. These vital insights are delivered directly via Unify+ reports and stories, empowering businesses to dollarize and prioritize opportunities using concrete occasion insights.

For example, early insights from the Purchase to Consumption solution indicate the average consumer spends $3.78 per person on dinner occasions at home. When adult guests are present, consumer spend per person per occasion increases by 36%. Data further reveals that four of the top 10 retailers do not capture their fair share of these specific dinner dollars. By closing this gap, those retailers could access a combined opportunity of over $100 million annually.

"This solution introduces unparalleled capabilities to the market by delivering a unified view of the shopper and consumer," said Patty Altman, president of Global Solutions at Circana. "Our clients now have the advantage of transforming complex occasion behaviors into dollarized, prioritized decisions, allowing them to confidently design highly targeted strategies based on holistic habits."

"The implications for the consumer packaged goods sector are transformative," said David Portalatin, senior vice president and industry advisor for Food and Foodservice at Circana. "By understanding the intersection of purchase and consumption, CPG companies can identify which specific eating and drinking occasions drive sales, allowing them to capture new market share in an increasingly competitive landscape."

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.