Remitly Announces Upcoming Webinar and Investor Conference Participation

SEATTLE, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

Post-Earnings Virtual Webinar with Cantor

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. Eastern Time / 10 a.m. Pacific Time

Ramsey El-Assal, Cantor research analyst, will host CEO Sebastian Gunningham and CFO Vikas Mehta for a question and answer session. Please reach out to Ramsey El-Assal at Ramsey.El-Assal@cantor.com or register here for access to the May 13 live webinar.

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, Boston

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Time: 11:05 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:05 a.m. Pacific Time

CEO Sebastian Gunningham and CFO Vikas Mehta will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The fireside chat will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/ . After the presentation, a replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website.

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, New York City

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Bank of America Global Technology Conference, San Francisco

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Bank of America Global Research C-Suite TMT Conference, London

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Time: 2:50 p.m. British Time / 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:50 a.m. Pacific Time

CFO Vikas Mehta will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Research C-Suite TMT Conference. The fireside chat will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/ . After the presentation, a replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders. With a footprint spanning more than 175 countries, Remitly has built one of the world’s leading global money movement platforms, trusted by millions of customers. Remitly continues to evolve beyond a remittance company into a diversified, cross-border financial services provider, serving both consumers and businesses across a growing set of use cases.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@remitly.com

Media Inquiries:

press@remitly.com

SOURCE Remitly Global, Inc.