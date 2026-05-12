Huntress and Acrisure Announce New Cyber Insurance Program with No Deductible for Eligible Applicants

COLUMBIA, Md., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress has collaborated with Acrisure to launch a new cyber insurance program designed to give businesses a faster, simpler path to protection against cybersecurity risks. The program enables eligible organizations to access unique Cyber or Tech Errors and Omissions (Tech E&O) insurance policies with no deductible, using a streamlined application process that reduces complexity and paperwork typically associated with securing cyber insurance coverage.

As AI-driven automation and other cyber threats fuel cybercrime at an unprecedented pace, cybersecurity tools and cyber insurance solutions are becoming a critical part of many organizations’ risk management strategies. At the same time, many organizations face challenges when seeking cyber insurance coverage, like complex application processes, varying underwriting requirements, and changing market conditions that can make it difficult to obtain cyber insurance policies with the right protection.

In collaboration with Huntress, Acrisure worked to develop two new cyber insurance policies for their customers and partners to help tackle these challenges. If eligible, Huntress customers and partners will have streamlined access to either Cyber or Tech Errors and Omissions (Tech E&O) insurance policies, respectively, placed through Acrisure. Organizations using qualifying Huntress Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solutions can also take advantage of a streamlined application process and, if eligible, access coverage under this unique program.

“We selected Acrisure for their industry expertise, cyber vision, broad reach, and deep relationships with top-quality insurers,” said Jeremy Young, Director of Community at Huntress. “This collaboration reflects our shared focus on helping make cyber protection and resiliency more accessible to businesses through the combination of managed cybersecurity technology and cyber insurance solutions.”

“We are collaborating with Huntress on this exciting new program because of their proven track record in detecting and responding to threats like ransomware and business email compromise, two leading types of cybercrime that lead to cyber and related losses. The Huntress products are also fully backed by their 24/7 AI-centric SOC, ensuring insureds always have top security experts on their watch,” said Adam Abresch, EVP of Cyber Solutions for Acrisure. “Our data indicates that better outcomes can be achieved by leveraging managed security platforms, and insurers look for demonstrated results in this space to confidently underwrite policies and streamline terms. Huntress provides that evidence every day.”

Additional Resources

Read the blog to discover how Huntress and Acrisure are taking a new approach to cyber insurance.

to discover how Huntress and Acrisure are taking a new approach to cyber insurance. Get the details on the program and how it can help protect your business when you need it most.

and how it can help protect your business when you need it most. Interested in the program? Check your eligibility and get started here .





About Acrisure

A global fintech leader, Acrisure empowers millions of ambitious businesses and individuals with solutions to grow boldly forward. Bringing cutting-edge technology and top-tier human support together, it connects clients with customized solutions across a range of insurance, reinsurance, payroll, benefits, cybersecurity, real estate services – and beyond. In the last eleven years, Acrisure has grown in revenue from $38 million to approximately $5 billion and employs over 19,000 colleagues in 24 countries. To learn more, visit Acrisure.com .

Media Contact:

mediainquiries@acrisure.com

About Huntress

Huntress is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade products accessible to businesses of all sizes. Purpose-built from the ground up, the Huntress Agentic Security Platform provides end‑to‑end protection in the age of AI. From Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Awareness Training (SAT), and Security Posture Management, the Huntress Agentic Security Platform offers protection for endpoints, identities, data, and employees.

Its 24/7 AI-centric Security Operations Center (SOC) is powered by a team of world-renowned engineers, researchers, and security analysts dedicated to stopping cyber threats before they cause harm. Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and incidents, with its expert security team sharing real-time tradecraft analysis and actionable advisories with the community.

Currently safeguarding over 4 million endpoints and 10 million identities, Huntress empowers internal security and IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide to protect their businesses with enterprise-grade, accessible security products.



As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting. Join the hunt at www.huntress.com and follow us on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

press@huntresslabs.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

Insurance products are offered through licensed insurance producers, including Acrisure, LLC and its affiliates, where permitted by law. Products and services described may not be available in all states and coverage is subject to underwriting review, insurer approval, eligibility requirements, state availability, and applicable policy terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions. Pricing and coverage features may vary by applicant, insurer, and policy.

If eligible, cyber insurance coverage will be issued by a non-admitted or surplus lines insurer that is not licensed by or admitted in the state in which the coverage may be placed. Surplus lines insurers do not participate in state guaranty funds (with limited exceptions); therefore, insureds are not protected by such funds.

Huntress is not an insurer or an insurance producer and does not underwrite or issue insurance policies. No insurance solicitation whatsoever is intended or implied herein by Huntress.