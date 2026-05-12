LaFleur Expands Swanson Gold Deposit System, Confirming Strong Continuity with 2.95 g/t Au over 80.00 metres and 2.37 g/t Au over 88.05 metres

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) (“LaFleur Minerals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report results from its ongoing drilling program at the Swanson Gold Project, highlighting strong continuity of gold mineralization with significant widths and grades. The program targeted under-tested areas of the Swanson Gold Deposit and successfully intersected broad, continuous zones of gold mineralization that infill large gaps within the existing geological and mineral resource models, further confirming the potential for a large-scale gold system.

A total of seven (7) diamond drill holes were completed at relatively shallow depths, ranging from approximately 90 to 250 metres vertically, over a plunge length of approximately 200 metres (Figure 1). The holes were specifically designed to fill-in larger gaps in the previous drill data and to test the continuity of the Swanson Gold Deposit. Positive results confirm the continuity within and beyond the limits of the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate and planned pitshell, confirming large-scale gold expansion with broad high-grade intercepts (refer to press release dated March 3, 2026).

Drilling Highlights:

2.95 g/t Au over 80.00 metres (SW-25-085)

(SW-25-085) 2.37 g/t Au over 88.05 metres (SW-25-086)

(SW-25-086) 1.29 g/t Au over 93.85 metres (SW-25-087)

0.86 g/t Au over 103.55 metres and 1.14 g/t Au over 56.65 metres (SW-25-090)

Drilling focused on previously untested areas between 90 and 250 metres vertical depth, where historical drilling was limited and spacing between holes exceeded 50 metres (Figure 2). The current program has significantly increased confidence in the continuity of mineralization both within and beyond the proposed pit shell at depth.

These broad intercepts include higher-grade sub-intervals, such as 232.00 g/t Au over 0.50 metres (SW-25-085), as well as 3.98 g/t Au over 9.00 metres and 7.78 g/t Au over 1.90 metres (SW-25-087). Visible gold on Swanson is not uncommon and was intersected in three (3) of the seven (7) recent holes (SW-25-081, SW-25-083, and SW-25-087), further supporting the potential for high-grade shoots within the system at depth (Figure 3). These observations, combined with assay results, provide valuable data for refining geological interpretations and guiding future drill programs. The results offer critical insight into the geometry and plunge of the mineralized zones, enhancing the Company’s understanding of the deposit. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, reinforcing the strong expansion potential of the Swanson system.

The success of this infill drilling program underscores the scale, width, and continuity of the mineralized system and will directly inform future targeting as LaFleur continues to advance the Swanson Gold Project. With these results, LaFleur continues to build significant momentum in 2026 as the Company advances toward the development of a scalable, district-wide gold production platform in Québec’s prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Following the positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) released on March 3, 2026, which outlined robust economics for the Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill, these latest drilling results represent another major milestone for shareholders and investors. The broad, continuous gold intercepts reported from Swanson not only validate and expand the current resource model, but also reinforce the potential for tremendous resource growth beyond the existing planned open-pit limits. Importantly, the results further support LaFleur’s strategy of building gold ounce resources in the vicinity of its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill. These exciting developments position the Company as one of the few junior gold producers in the Val-d’Or region with both significant exploration upside at the Swanson Gold Deposit and soon to restart gold production at the Beacon Gold Mill in the next quarter.

“These results are very encouraging and mark a significant milestone for the Swanson Gold Project,” said Paul Ténière, CEO and Director of LaFleur Minerals. “Intersecting such broad zones of consistent gold mineralization within and beyond the current planned pitshell clearly demonstrates the scale and continuity of the system. Importantly, these holes confirm and expand the current resource envelope while also highlighting higher-grade zones that could enhance the overall and future economics of the project. We continue to believe Swanson has the potential to evolve into a much larger gold system than previously defined.”

To date the Company has completed over 22,500 metres of diamond drilling on the overall Swanson property. Further drill testing is ongoing on the larger Swanson property, and additional results will be released as they become available. The Company has initiated regional exploration drilling targeting the Bartec, Jolin, Marimac, and newly identified Jackson zones that will be systematically evaluated through follow-up diamond drilling.





Figure 1: Plan View of Swanson Deposit with currently reported drill holes





Figure 2: Longitudinal section of the Swanson Gold Deposit with reported grades





Figure 3: Visible Gold – Swanson Deposit (drilling by LaFleur Minerals)

Table 1: Drill Collar Locations

Hole-ID UTM - East UTM - North Azimuth Dip Length SW-25-082 310735 5381256 178.01 -60.02 418 SW-25-084 310713 5381260 179.97 -54.04 364 SW-25-085 310787 5381256 180.06 -60.24 409 SW-25-086 310820 5381260 180 -54.08 390 SW-25-087 310860 5381326 184.93 -56.16 475 SW-26-089 310785 5381167 180.14 -50.23 328 SW-26-090 310725 5381182 180.05 -60.11 301

Drill Collar Coordinates in NAD83, Zone 18

Table 2: Significant assay results table from drilling at LaFleur

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) SW-25-082 43.00 44.00 1.00 1.34 SW-25-082 178.05 190.00 11.95 0.82 SW-25-082 202.75 203.65 0.90 1.62 SW-25-082 234.20 234.70 0.50 1.18 SW-25-082 258.50 311.50 53.00 0.82 and 277.40 280.25 2.85 3.97 and 309.65 310.50 0.85 4.43 SW-25-084 118.85 124.00 5.15 0.77 SW-25-084 138.80 140.00 1.20 2.17 SW-25-084 181.35 182.50 1.15 0.83 SW-25-084 185.70 189.35 3.65 1.42 and 185.70 186.20 0.50 3.88 SW-25-084 216.10 217.00 0.90 1.20 SW-25-084 228.80 229.30 0.50 29.10 SW-25-084 235.60 236.10 0.50 1.18 SW-25-084 244.00 244.60 0.60 2.11 SW-25-084 258.70 260.60 1.90 1.45 SW-25-084 281.50 282.60 1.10 1.46 SW-25-084 292.70 296.50 3.80 0.74 SW-25-085 147.65 159.50 11.85 0.69 SW-25-085 197.75 201.80 4.05 1.27 and 201.30 201.80 0.50 3.45 SW-25-085 207.30 208.20 0.90 2.66 SW-25-085 221.65 244.40 22.75 0.49 SW-25-085 274.95 276.45 1.50 0.96 SW-25-085 280.00 360.00 80.00 2.95 and 298.40 298.90 0.50 232.00 and 309.55 360.00 50.45 2.00 SW-25-085 364.00 364.65 0.65 1.67 SW-25-086 168.50 256.55 88.05 2.37 and 168.50 171.50 3.00 2.86 and 175.30 175.80 0.50 2.42 and 207.00 245.50 38.50 1.27 SW-25-087 224.60 225.60 1.00 2.17 SW-25-087 261.60 355.45 93.85 1.29 and 261.60 263.20 1.60 3.56 and 276.00 285.00 9.00 3.98 and 308.10 310.00 1.90 7.78 and 347.80 348.65 0.85 6.65 and 354.25 355.45 1.20 4.43 SW-25-087 392.00 397.60 5.60 2.00 and 396.70 397.60 0.90 8.36 SW-26-089 42.60 59.70 17.10 1.82 and 49.00 52.00 3.00 2.45 SW-26-089 126.85 127.65 0.80 1.62 SW-26-089 191.10 192.25 1.15 1.74 SW-26-090 27.30 130.85 103.55 0.86 and 30.60 34.70 4.10 2.20 and 69.65 70.35 0.70 7.74 and 78.10 79.00 0.90 7.90 and 107.25 108.10 0.85 4.20 SW-26-090 158.90 215.55 56.65 1.14 and 158.90 160.90 2.00 3.18 and 171.50 173.00 1.50 3.33 and 205.00 210.20 5.20 2.61

Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths have not yet been determined)

Mr. Kal Malhi, Chairman of LaFleur Minerals states, “LaFleur has intersected some of the strongest and widest gold mineralization to date at its Swanson Gold Project, indicating the presence of broad zones of gold mineralization extending beyond the limits of the current open pit resource at the Swanson Gold Deposit and highlighting the emergence of a potentially much larger, high-growth gold system with compelling expansion potential. Swanson Gold Projects is one of the largest gold projects in the Val-d’Or region at over 190 square kilometres, and our ongoing drilling results provide us with immense confidence on the size and grades that we are finding at our Swanson extension gold discoveries.”

With more than 22,500 metres of drilling completed to date, ongoing regional exploration success, a recently completed PEA, and ownership of the fully permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill, LaFleur is rapidly differentiating itself from traditional early-stage exploration companies. The Company is now demonstrating the key ingredients the market typically seeks in emerging gold development stories: expanding mineral resources, strong project economics, wholly-owned infrastructure advantage, district-scale exploration potential, and multiple catalysts ahead. As drilling continues to extend mineralization at Swanson and unlock new targets across the broader 190 km² land package, LaFleur believes it is increasingly positioned to create substantial long-term shareholder value while advancing toward becoming a strategically important gold development and near-term production company in the Abitibi region. All of LaFleur’s projects are located in Canada’s largest gold producing region and in the vicinity of a key mining town, Val-d’Or, Québec, which hosts mining infrastructure and skilled labor available year-round and at low cost.

Sampling, QAQC, and Laboratory Analysis Summary

All core logging and sampling completed by LaFleur Minerals as part of its diamond drilling program is subject to a strict standard for Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QAQC), which include the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank materials, and field duplicate analysis. NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program at Swanson were securely sent by Company geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Val-d’Or, Québec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were securely sent to AGAT in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four-acid digestion. AGAT sample preparation and laboratory analysis procedures conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the requirements under NI 43-101 and CIM best practice guidelines. AGAT is independent of LaFleur Minerals.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains references to visual observations of mineralization in drill core, which are preliminary and should not be considered a substitute for laboratory assay results. The presence of visible sulphides or visible gold does not necessarily indicate the grade, continuity, or economic significance of mineralization and may not be representative of the entire interval. Actual gold and metal content can only be determined through verified analytical assays, which may differ materially from visual estimates. Investors are cautioned not to rely on visual observations as an indication of mineral grade or economic viability until assay results have been received and confirmed.

The Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced herein is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101. The QP has verified the analytical data underlying the drilling assay results disclosed in this release by reviewing the Company’s QAQC protocols, core and sample logs, original assay certificates, and assay database.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company’s mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 19,214 hectares (192 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals’ recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. LaFleur recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) results for the Company’s Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill ( refer to press release dated March 3, 2026 ).

ON BEHALF OF LAFLEUR MINERALS INC.

Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer & Director

E: info@lafleurminerals.com

T: 1(604) 805-4602

LaFleur Minerals Inc.

1500-1055 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Website: www.lafleurminerals.com | LinkedIn | Twitter/X | Instagram

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on the Swanson Gold Project, the contemplated refurbishment and restart of the Beacon Gold Mill, projected production rates, mine life, capital and operating costs, economic returns (including NPV and IRR), development timelines, permitting, financing and other economic and technical parameters. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, and similar expressions.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including with respect to Mineral Resource estimates, gold prices, exchange rates, capital and operating costs, metallurgical recoveries, the ability to obtain required approvals, the availability of financing, and the successful refurbishment and operation of the Beacon Gold Mill. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those related to resource estimation, cost escalation, commodity price fluctuations, permitting, financing, operational risks and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

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