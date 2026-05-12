Vector Institute awards 100 scholarships to Ontario’s top AI graduate students

100 recipients will receive a $17,500 merit-based scholarship from the Vector Institute for the 2026-27 academic year;

Now in its ninth year, the Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence has supported more than more than 900 students at Ontario universities since 2018; and

Ontario universities have surpassed the provincial goal of 1,000 AI master's graduates annually for the fifth consecutive year.





TORONTO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Vector Institute awarded scholarships to 100 exceptional graduate students pursuing studies across Ontario. The merit-based, $17,500 Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence (VSAI) supports top candidates enrolled in Vector-recognized master's programs or pursuing individualized AI study paths at universities across the province.

In total, the 2026-27 cohort received $1.75 million in scholarship funding.

"We're proud to support 100 exceptional students this year with $17,500 scholarships, but the real value of the Vector Scholarship in AI is the powerful ecosystem they join. From day one, recipients are connected to mentors, peers, and industry leaders who help transform them from graduate students into the researchers, entrepreneurs, and practitioners who will define the next decade of AI in this province," said Melissa Judd, Vice President, Research Operations and Academic Partnerships, Vector Institute.

Every AI-related job in Ontario generates an average of $199,000 in annual economic value. The talent coming through programs like the VSAI is a significant part of how that value gets created and stays in the province.

This year's recipients come from programs spanning computer science, engineering, health informatics, data science, and business, reflecting the reach of AI research in Ontario and the breadth of sectors where these graduates will build their careers. Some will pursue research and academic paths; others will join the more than 3,200 Vector-affiliated students from AI master's programs who have been hired in industry roles at Ontario companies and organizations since 2019.

Among previous recipients is Yixiu (Helen) He, a master's student in biomedical engineering at Western University. Working in the Advanced Pulmonary Imaging Lab at Robarts Research Institute, she develops machine learning tools that analyze lung imaging data to help predict how individual asthma patients will respond to treatment.

"Machine learning really allows for personalized health care," Helen said. "These models can analyze thousands of pixel-by-pixel comparisons at once to reveal hidden patterns in a tiny fraction of the time it would take a person to do the same by hand."

“The Vector Scholarship in AI made it possible for me to fully commit to interdisciplinary research at the intersection of machine learning and pulmonary medicine. As an international student, the financial support removed a significant barrier, and the networking opportunities Vector provides have helped me connect with industry partners and researchers across Canada. It gave me the foundation and the confidence to dive into work I truly believe can change how we detect and treat lung disease.”

“Our province’s universities are home to world-class researchers and innovators that are unlocking the potential of Ontario’s booming AI research sector. We commend Vector Institute’s Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence which will ensure our province’s brightest graduates can keep Ontario on the cutting edge of innovation,” said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence, and Security.

2026-27 scholarship recipients will attend 13 universities across Ontario. Vector now recognizes 30 AI master's programs at Ontario universities, welcoming over 1,000 successful AI master's graduates for five consecutive years, a milestone that reflects the sustained strength of Ontario's AI research and training ecosystem.

This year’s scholarship program was supported by the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. The 2027-28 scholarship nomination dates will be announced in Fall 2026. Learn more about the Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence Cette page est également disponible en français sur notre site web.

About the Vector Institute

The Vector Institute is an independent, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence, excelling in machine learning and deep learning. Vector’s vision is to drive excellence and leadership in Canada's knowledge, creation, and use of AI to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians. The Vector Institute is funded by the Government of Ontario, the Government of Canada and industry sponsors across Canada.

Universities of Vector’s 2026-2027 scholarship recipients

Carleton University

McMaster University

Ontario Tech University

Queen's University

Toronto Metropolitan University

University of Guelph

University of Ottawa

University of Toronto

University of Waterloo

University of Windsor

Western University

Wilfrid Laurier University

York University