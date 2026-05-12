Uniti Wholesale Accelerates with FastWaves™

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Wholesale’s FastWaves™ demonstrated momentum just two weeks after launch. The company signed a new customer for eight 400G circuits and delivered FastWaves™-eligible circuits in 14 days — early evidence of demand for faster wavelength delivery.

That result reflects a broader market shift. As AI workloads, hyperscalers, neocloud providers, international carriers, and large enterprises continue to expand infrastructure needs, speed-to-market has become a critical requirement. Customers increasingly need high-capacity services deployed on accelerated timelines, while traditional provisioning models can delay activation, postpone revenue-generating service launches, and reduce the ability to scale quickly in response to demand.

Uniti Wholesale launched FastWaves in March 2026 to address that challenge directly. Rather than waiting until an order is placed to deploy optics, the company has taken a proactive approach by pre-deploying muxponders across select high-demand long-haul routes on its Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON). That strategy enables eligible 100G and 400G wave services to be delivered in three weeks or less — and, in some cases, in just days.

By positioning infrastructure ahead of demand on targeted routes, FastWaves gives customers a more efficient path to securing capacity when timing matters most. The program is designed to help customers accelerate service launches, support growth initiatives, and respond more quickly to new market opportunities without being constrained by traditional turn-up intervals.

“Customers are telling us very clearly that speed matters,” said Greg Ortyl, executive vice president and president of Uniti Wholesale. “They need capacity delivered faster and more predictably, in a way that helps them move at the pace of their business. FastWaves was built to meet that need, and the early market response reinforces the value of that approach.”

Through the iconnect customer portal’s Route Creator tool, customers can view eligible routes, generate quotes, and place orders directly, further streamlining the buying process and helping compress time from quote to service delivery.

As Uniti Wholesale heads into ITW, the company is highlighting FastWaves as a direct response to rising demand for rapid, reliable, and scalable wave delivery.

About Uniti Wholesale:

Uniti Wholesale, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), builds and delivers customer-driven dark fiber infrastructure and high-capacity wavelengths, ethernet and wireless access leveraging our optical transport network reaching nearly every hyperscale and AI firm, communications services provider, Fortune 500 enterprise and federal government customers in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about Uniti Wholesale is available at unitiwholesale.com . Engage with us on LinkedIn .