Picogrid Joins U.S. Army’s “Right to Integrate” Sprint at Fort Carson to Accelerate Vendor-Neutral Interoperability





Disclaimer: The appearance of the U.S. Department of War visual information does not imply or constitute DOW endorsement.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Army has invited Picogrid to join its newly launched "Right to Integrate" (R2I) hackathon at Fort Carson, Colorado. The initiative exists to address a fundamental problem: the systems it has purchased from across the defense industrial base often do not talk to each other. The sprint aims to change that by opening key systems up for integration.

The event marks a major step toward an open defense ecosystem, and Picogrid is proud to contribute alongside the defense industry's leading prime contractors, including Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Anduril, and others.

Exposing interfaces is a vital first step, but true interoperability goes beyond shared documentation. Translating proprietary data formats in real time at the tactical edge demands an active approach. For instance, Picogrid is bringing its Expeditionary C2 Node (ECN) platforms as an example orchestration layer that could be used to operationalize the open interfaces driven by this event.

Picogrid brings a distinct, operational track record to the Army’s R2I sprint having successfully integrated counter-UAS air defense capabilities in an operational environment. Through its Legion software and ECNs, Picogrid’s technology has proven its ability to rapidly network and orchestrate siloed data formats from many vendors into a cohesive system, providing operators a unified picture within hours without modifying the underlying hardware.

"The Army has made it clear that we can no longer afford to fight from a swivel chair across disaggregated systems, and mandating open interfaces is a critical first step," said Zane Mountcastle, Co-Founder and CEO of Picogrid. "Integration at the tactical edge requires an active software fabric that orchestrates open interfaces into a synchronized system. We're honored to bring our experience to Fort Carson and prove that vendor lock-in is a thing of the past."

Over the course of the 30-day sprint, Picogrid will work alongside Army leaders, technical experts, and leading defense companies to open our systems, collapse latency, and streamline decision-making. Simultaneously, Picogrid will work alongside the Army and other companies to incorporate real-time lessons learned from contingency operations to help inform the way ahead and ensure the solution is grounded in the realities of today’s operational environment. The goal is simple: prove that the Army's systems can work together, regardless of who built them.

About Picogrid

Picogrid is a technology company that builds products to integrate mission-critical systems. Its hardware and software products connect sensors, unmanned platforms, and digital systems, enabling unified control and data flow in defense and industrial environments. Deployed globally and supported by leading Silicon Valley investors, Picogrid delivers infrastructure for mission execution across land, sea, air, and space. Learn more at picogrid.com.

Press Contact:

Casey Dell'lsola

REQ for Picogrid

picogrid@req.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/176f9e7a-0796-40dd-8a00-d3f52c418517