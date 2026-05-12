Caribou Biosciences to Highlight Vispa-cel and CB-011 Programs During Oral Presentations at the 2026 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting

BERKELEY, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced two abstracts have been accepted for oral presentations at the 2026 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting, which will be held June 11-14, 2026, in Stockholm, Sweden.

The first oral presentation will highlight the long-term durability of a single dose of vispa-cel in patients enrolled in the ANTLER phase 1 clinical trial for relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Details of the ANTLER phase 1 presentation are as follows:

Title: Vispa-cel, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy with a PD-1 knockout, in patients with relapsed/refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (ANTLER phase 1 clinical trial)

Presenter: Stephen J. Schuster, MD, Robert and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus professor of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and lymphoma; department of medicine, hematology-oncology division;

director, lymphoma program and lymphoma translational research; Abramson Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania

Date and time: Friday, June 12, 2026, at 5:15 - 6:30pm CEST

Session: Prospective lymphoma trials

Location: Nobel Hall

Abstract number: S236

The second oral presentation includes longer follow-up from patients enrolled in the dose escalation portion of the ongoing CaMMouflage phase 1 clinical trial evaluating CB-011 in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Details of the CaMMouflage phase 1 presentation are as follows:

Title: CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy with immune cloaking, for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (CaMMouflage phase 1 trial)

Presenter: Binod Dhakal, MD, associate professor of medicine, Medical College of Wisconsin

Date and time: Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 11:00am - 12:15pm CEST

Session: Immunotherapy in multiple myeloma

Location: Victoria Hall

Abstract number: S201

Accepted abstracts are now available on the EHA Annual Meeting website.

About vispacabtagene regedleucel

Vispacabtagene regedleucel (vispa-cel; formerly known as CB-010) is an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL). To Caribou’s knowledge, vispa-cel is the first allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy in the clinic with a PD-1 knockout, a genome-editing strategy designed to enhance CAR-T cell activity by limiting premature CAR-T cell exhaustion. The FDA granted vispa-cel Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Fast Track, and Orphan Drug designations for B-NHL.

About the ANTLER phase 1 clinical trial

The ANTLER phase 1 clinical trial evaluated vispa-cel in adult patients with r/r B-NHL in a multicenter, open-label trial. As of a September 2, 2025, data cutoff date, 84 patients were treated in the trial. Using a 3+3 enrollment strategy, safety and efficacy were assessed in 16 patients in dose escalation who received a single dose of 40x106, 80x106, or 120x106 CAR-T cells preceded by a lymphodepletion (LD) regimen of cyclophosphamide at 60 mg/kg/day for 2 days followed by fludarabine at 25 mg/m2/day for 5 days. Eighty million (80x106) CAR-T cells was selected as the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D). Sixty-three second-line large B cell lymphoma (2L LBCL) patients received a single dose of vispa-cel during dose expansion. Five patients were enrolled in a cohort of third-line or later LBCL patients with prior exposure to CD19-targeted therapy. Additional information on the ANTLER trial (NCT04637763) can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About CB-011

CB-011 is an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM). To Caribou’s knowledge, CB-011 is the first allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy in the clinic that is engineered to enable activity through an immune cloaking strategy with a B2M knockout and insertion of a B2M–HLA-E fusion protein to blunt immune-mediated rejection. The FDA granted CB-011 RMAT, Fast Track, and Orphan Drug designations for r/r MM.

About the CaMMouflage phase 1 clinical trial

The CaMMouflage clinical trial is a multicenter, open-label phase 1 trial evaluating CB-011 in adults with r/r MM who have been treated with three or more prior lines of therapy. Using a 3+3 dose escalation design, safety and efficacy of CB-011 were evaluated in 48 patients at multiple dose levels and two different lymphodepletion (LD) regimens. Thirteen patients were treated with a single dose of CB-011 (50x106 [N=3], 150x106 [N=7], and 450x106 [N=3] CAR-T cells) with an LD regimen of 300 mg/m2 cyclophosphamide and 30 mg/m2 fludarabine daily for 3 days, and 35 patients were treated with a single dose of CB-011 (150x106 [N=6], 300x106 [N=13], 450x106 [N=13], and 800x106 [N=3] CAR-T cells) with an LD regimen of 500 mg/m2 cyclophosphamide and 30 mg/m2 fludarabine daily for 3 days. The dose expansion portion of the trial is evaluating safety and efficacy of CB-011 at 450x106 CAR-T cells with the selected LD of 500 mg/m2 cyclophosphamide and 30 mg/m2 fludarabine daily for three days. Additional information on the CaMMouflage trial (NCT05722418) can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. Caribou’s chRDNA genome-editing technology enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve activity against diseases. Caribou is focused on vispacabtagene regedleucel (vispa-cel) and CB-011 as off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies that have the potential to provide broad access and rapid treatment for patients with hematologic malignancies. Follow the company @CaribouBio and visit www.cariboubio.com.

Forward-looking statements and important information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “likely,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any statements regarding the initiation, timing, progress, strategy, plans, objectives, and expectations (including as to the results) with respect to the company’s vispa-cel and CB-011 clinical trials; the company’s ability to successfully develop vispa-cel and CB-011 and to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for these product candidates; the likelihood of the company’s clinical trials demonstrating safety and efficacy of vispa-cel and CB-011; the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy, therapeutic effects, and potential advantages of vispa-cel and CB-011; and the expected timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approval for vispa-cel and CB-011. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks inherent in the development of allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy products; uncertainties related to the initiation, cost, timing, progress, and results of the company’s current and future clinical trials; the risk that initial, preliminary, or interim clinical trial data will not ultimately be predictive of the safety and efficacy of vispa-cel and CB-011 or that clinical outcomes may differ as patient enrollment continues and as more patient data becomes available; the risk that different conclusions or considerations are reached once additional data have been received and fully evaluated; the ability to obtain key regulatory input and approvals; and risks related to the company’s limited operating history, history of net operating losses, financial position, and the company’s ability to raise additional capital as needed to fund the company’s operations and vispa-cel and CB-011 development, including the ability to fully fund the company’s pivotal phase 3 clinical trial for vispa-cel; as well as other risk factors described from time to time in Caribou’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent SEC filings. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, Caribou undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.



Caribou Biosciences, Inc. contact:

Peggy Vorwald, PhD

investor.relations@cariboubio.com

media@cariboubio.com