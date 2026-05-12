Ajax Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation of Clinical Results from AJX-101, a Phase I study of AJ1-11095, a First-in-Class Type II JAK2 Inhibitor, at the European Hematology Society (EHA) 2026 Congress

– Company unveils first proof-of concept clinical data of AJ1-11095 in patients with myelofibrosis who have been previously treated with a type I JAK2 Inhibitor –

NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ajax Therapeutics, Inc ., a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation JAK inhibitors for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced that the first presentation of clinical data from AJX-101, a Phase 1 clinical trial of AJ1-11095, a first-in-class type II JAK2 inhibitor, has been selected for an oral presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress taking place from June 11-14, 2026 in Stockholm, Sweden.

“We’re excited to have this abstract of the first clinical results of AJ1-11095 selected for an oral presentation at the EHA 2026 Congress,” said David Steensma, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer of Ajax Therapeutics. “The encouraging safety and efficacy profile observed with AJ1-11095, including reductions in driver mutation VAF within a month of starting therapy, indicate that AJ1-11095 has the potential to address an unmet need for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms.”

The oral presentation will include results from the Phase 1 clinical trial, AJX-101, an open-label, multi-center study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of AJ1-11095. The study has enrolled patients in the U.S. and Europe with Primary Myelofibrosis (PMF), Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF), or Post-Essential Thrombocythemia Myelofibrosis (PET-MF) who have been failed by a type I JAK2 Inhibitor. (NCT identifier: NCT06343805 ).

Details of the oral presentation session are as follows:

Presentation title: Results of AJX-101, a Phase 1 Clinical Trial of the type II JAK2 Inhibitor AJ1-11095, in Patients with Myelofibrosis who have been Failed by a type I JAK2 Inhibitor Presenter: John Mascarenhas, MD, Professor of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai and Director, Center of Excellence in Blood Cancers and Myeloid Disorders at Tisch Cancer Institute; principal investigator of the AJX-101 Phase 1 Study Session title: s438 Myeloproliferative neoplasms – Clinical Live session date & time: June 13, 2026 at 17:15–18:30 CEST Session room: A2-3 Hall Abstract number: S218

About AJ1-11095

AJ1-11095 was designed by Ajax Therapeutics using structure-based drug design and computational methods at scale to selectively bind the type II conformation of the JAK2 kinase in order to provide greater efficacy with disease modification compared to all currently approved JAK2 inhibitors, including ruxolitinib, which bind the type I conformation of JAK2.

About Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis (MF) is a rare blood cancer that affects approximately 20,000 patients in the United States and approximately 26,000 patients in Europe. The disease is characterized by spleen enlargement, scarring (fibrosis) in the bone marrow, progressive anemia, and debilitating symptoms such as fatigue, night sweats, itching, and abdominal discomfort, which can impair a patient’s quality of life. The most widely used treatment for MF patients are type I JAK2 inhibitors, which can reduce spleen size and provide symptomatic improvement but have little effect on the underlying cause of disease. Over time, most MF patients stop type I JAK2 inhibitor therapy; the most common causes for treatment discontinuation include a lack of benefit or loss of response, adverse events such as anemia, and disease progression.