South Street Securities Holdings Inc. Acquires 100% Equity Interest in Lime Funding LLC, an Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Conduit

New York, NY, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Street Securities Holdings Inc. (“South Street”) today announced that it acquired 100% of the outstanding equity in Lime Funding, LLC (“Lime Funding”) on February 28, 2026. Lime Funding is an asset‑backed commercial paper (“ABCP”) conduit designed to make loans to corporate and other institutional borrowers, with funding provided through the issuance of ABCP to investors.

The commercial paper program is supported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (“SuMi TRUST”), as the administrative agent and liquidity provider while GreensLedge Advisors LLC (“GreensLedge”) serves as the sub-administrator responsible for overseeing the commercial paper issuance. Together, South Street, GreensLedge and SuMi TRUST seek to provide efficient, scalable financing to high‑quality borrowers, while offering investors diversified, short‑term asset‑backed investment opportunities.

“Integrating Lime Funding into the South Street platform reflects our strategy of building scalable, balance‑sheet‑efficient funding solutions for our clients,” said James Tabacchi, CEO of South Street Securities Holdings Inc. “By partnering with GreensLedge and Sumitomo, we combine specialized conduit expertise, strong liquidity support and our own distribution and risk management capabilities to better serve issuers and investors.”

Lime Funding will operate as part of South Street’s broader securities finance and funding platform and is expected to support the continued expansion of South Street’s financing capabilities.

About South Street Securities Holdings Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings Inc. operates through its subsidiaries. Affiliates include South Street Securities LLC, a FINRA and SIPC member who holds a FICC Tier 1 membership and is focused on repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA Mortgage Origination Hedging and Algorithmic Trade Execution, Matrix Applications LLC, a technology and back-office services company, AmeriVet Securities, Inc., a FINRA and SIPC member who operates an SEC registered Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned broker-dealer, and GX2 Systems LLC, a fintech software development company that engineers electronic trading solutions for the fixed income and futures markets.

About GreensLedge Advisors LLC

GreensLedge is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is an indirect subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), a publicly traded, full-service financial services company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited forms the core of SuMi TRUST Group, a listed trust bank group in Japan, which excels in numerous trust-related business areas, such as asset management and wealth management. SuMi TRUST Group collectively has one of the largest asset bases in Asia, including both assets under custody and assets under management. With a diverse client base ranging from pension funds and other financial institutions to individuals, SuMi TRUST offers a wide range of investment products, including alternative investment solutions.

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