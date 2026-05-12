[Latest] Industrial Lubricant Market Size Will Attain USD 102.90 Billion by 2034 Growing at 5.80% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, USA, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Industrial Lubricant Market By Base Oil (Bio-Based Oil, Synthetic Oil, and Mineral Oil), By Product Type (Gear Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Grease, Metal Working Fluid, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global industrial lubricant market size was valued at around USD 58.55 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 102.90 billion by 2034.”





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Industrial Lubricant Market Overview:

Industrial lubricants are specially designed substances used to provide lubrication to moving parts of industrial equipment or machinery. These substances are essential for the longevity, smooth operations, and reliability of several types of machines used across industrial facilities. Lubricants in liquid form are known as oils and tend to deliver higher performance compared to other forms. They are generally divided into synthetic lubricants, mineral lubricants, greases, and bio-based lubricants, each with specific advantages and end applications.

Market dynamics are shaped by multiple factors. Growth is propelled by increasing automation in manufacturing and steady expansion of the automotive sector, both requiring reliable lubrication for continuous operation. Restraints arise from environmental concerns related to the production, use, and disposal of conventional lubricants that contribute to pollution. Opportunities exist in the development and launch of high-performance and eco-friendly lubricants that meet stricter regulatory standards. Challenges include volatility in raw material prices, particularly crude oil, and evolving compliance requirements that impact production costs.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 58.55 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 102.90 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.80% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Fuchs Petrolub, ExxonMobil, BP (Castrol), PetroChina, Phillips 66 Lubricants, Idemitsu Kosan, Gulf Oil, Chevron, Petro-Canada Lubricants, Quaker Houghton, TotalEnergies, Valvoline, Lukoil, Shell, Sinopec, and others. Segments Covered By Base Oil, By Product Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights

As per the analysis, the industrial lubricant market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5.80% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The industrial lubricant market size was worth around $58.55 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $102.90 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The industrial lubricant market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising automation in the manufacturing sector.

Based on the base oil, the mineral oil segment captures the largest market share due to easy availability of raw materials and suitability for general-purpose heavy-duty applications.

Based on the product, the hydraulic fluid segment captures the largest revenue share of around 35% owing to its extensive use across multiple industries.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share and is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and economic growth.

Industrial Lubricant Market: Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Why does rising automation in the manufacturing sector drive the industrial lubricant market?

The global industrial lubricant market is expected to be driven by the rising rate of automation in the manufacturing industry worldwide. Modern production facilities utilize advanced robotics and automated systems designed for continuous operation to maximize output and minimize errors. This trend significantly increases the need for high-quality lubricants to maintain equipment performance.

Constant functioning of automated machinery leads to wear and tear, which can disrupt operations and cause financial losses. Industrial lubricants ensure smooth functioning, reduce friction, and extend machinery life, making them indispensable in highly automated environments.

Restraints

Why does environmental damage caused by harsh lubricants restrain the industrial lubricant market?

The global industrial lubricant industry faces restrictions due to the severe environmental damage caused by conventional lubricants. Production from non-renewable fossil fuels, along with improper disposal, contributes to soil and water pollution. Growing environmental awareness and regulatory pressure limit the use of harsh formulations.

These concerns push industries toward more sustainable alternatives, slowing the growth of traditional mineral-based products in environmentally sensitive regions.

Opportunities

Why does the launch of high-performance lubricants create opportunities in the industrial lubricant market?

The global industrial lubricant market is expected to generate growth opportunities due to the rising launch of new high-performance and environmentally friendly lubricants. Manufacturers are introducing products that meet upgraded industry specifications and OEM requirements while reducing environmental impact.

Partnerships focused on sustainable packaging and bio-based formulations further expand possibilities. Stricter regulations and customer demand for green solutions encourage innovation and open new market segments.

Browse the full “Industrial Lubricant Market By Base Oil (Bio-Based Oil, Synthetic Oil, and Mineral Oil), By Product Type (Gear Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Grease, Metal Working Fluid, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-lubricant-market

Industrial Lubricant Market: Segmentation

The Industrial Lubricant market is segmented by base oil, product, and region.

Based on Base Oil, the industrial lubricant market is divided into bio-based oil, synthetic oil, and mineral oil. The mineral oil segment is the most dominant due to the easy availability of crude oil feedstock, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for a wide range of general-purpose and heavy-duty industrial applications requiring frequent lubrication. The synthetic oil segment is the second most dominant, offering superior performance in extreme conditions, which helps drive the market in high-precision and high-temperature industrial settings.

Based on Product Type, the industrial lubricant market is divided into gear oil, hydraulic fluid, grease, metal working fluid, and others. The hydraulic fluid segment is the most dominant, accounting for around 35% share due to its critical role in power transmission and control across manufacturing, construction, and mining equipment. The metal working fluid segment is the second most dominant with over 25% share, essential for cooling, lubricating, and protecting tools during machining processes, thereby supporting precision manufacturing growth.

Regional Scope:

Why will Asia-Pacific continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the industrial lubricant market during the forecast period. Rapid economic growth, accelerated industrialization, and expanding manufacturing bases across major economies fuel strong regional demand. Countries such as China and India serve as global manufacturing hubs with massive investments in infrastructure, automotive production, and heavy industries.

China benefits from large-scale industrial output and government support for manufacturing upgrades. India shows robust growth through initiatives promoting domestic production and foreign investment in sectors like automotive and construction. Additional contributions come from Malaysia, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations experiencing rising industrial activity. This combination of demographic advantages, policy support, and infrastructure development ensures Asia-Pacific maintains its leading position.

Europe holds significant market presence with established lubricant manufacturers and focus on bio-based innovations. North America, led by the United States, grows steadily through automation adoption and strong automotive and construction sectors. Latin America expands gradually with industrial development in Brazil and Mexico. The Middle East and Africa show potential driven by energy, mining, and construction activities, though growth remains uneven across countries.

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Recent Developments

In November 2024, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd from India and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited extended their strategic partnership to deliver co-branded genuine lubricants for the commercial vehicle segment.

In May 2025, Bolt Super Lubricant, a Nigerian engine oil producer, announced plans to expand its business across African markets.

In April 2024, Shell Lubricants launched new products under its Shell Helix Ultra brand to meet upgraded industry specifications.

Industrial Lubricant Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global industrial lubricant market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global industrial lubricant market include;

Fuchs Petrolub

ExxonMobil

BP (Castrol)

PetroChina

Phillips 66 Lubricants

Idemitsu Kosan

Gulf Oil

Chevron

Petro-Canada Lubricants

Quaker Houghton

TotalEnergies

Valvoline

Lukoil

Shell

Sinopec

What are the key trends in the Industrial Lubricant Market?

Shift toward sustainable and bio-based formulations

Increasing regulatory pressure and environmental awareness are driving the development of eco-friendly lubricants with lower carbon footprints and better biodegradability.

Focus on high-performance lubricants for automation

Manufacturers are innovating specialized products that support advanced robotics, high-temperature operations, and extended maintenance intervals in automated facilities.

The global industrial lubricant market is segmented as follows:

By Base Oil

Bio-Based Oil

Synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil

By Product Type

Gear Oil

Hydraulic Fluid

Grease

Metal Working Fluid

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is industrial lubricant?

Which key factors will influence the industrial lubricant market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the industrial lubricant market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the industrial lubricant market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the industrial lubricant market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the industrial lubricant market growth?

What can be expected from the global industrial lubricant market report?

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