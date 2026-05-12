EARNED Signs Washington Nationals Prospect Miguel Sime Jr. as Brand Ambassador

BOSTON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EARNED, the baseball culture brand built around the mindset, work ethic, and identity of the game, has signed Washington Nationals pitching prospect Miguel Sime Jr. as an official EARNED Brand Ambassador.

One of the most electric young arms in professional baseball, Sime has quickly become known across the game for his power fastball, athleticism, and presence on the mound. After being drafted out of high school by the Washington Nationals, Sime rapidly climbed prospect rankings while earning attention for touching 102 MPH and becoming one of the organization’s most exciting young pitchers.

The partnership will include original video content, social media collaborations, and appearances across EARNED platforms centered around the culture of baseball.





“To us, Miguel represents what EARNED is all about,” said the EARNED co-founders, ages 9 and 11. “People see the velocity and the highlights, but what stands out to us is the work behind it. Showing up every day adds up.”

Founded by two youth brothers from Boston, EARNED has rapidly grown into one of baseball’s emerging culture brands by focusing on the mindset and discipline behind the game. The brand has built momentum through athlete partnerships, original baseball content, blogs, videos, and storytelling centered around the grind of baseball players and families at every level of the sport.

Sime joins a growing roster of EARNED ambassadors that includes professional baseball players, top prospects, college athletes, and baseball leaders who embody the brand’s message that nothing is given — everything is earned.

“Baseball exposes preparation,” Sime said. “The game rewards consistency, discipline, and the work nobody sees. That’s why I connected with EARNED.”

About EARNED

EARNED is a Boston-based baseball lifestyle brand founded by two young brothers — currently in 3rd and 4th grade — with a simple belief: nothing is given — everything is earned. Built for players who respect the grind, EARNED creates apparel and content that reflects the mindset required to succeed on and off the field.

The Uniform of Hustle.

www.EARNEDATHLETE.COM

@EARNEDATHLETE on Instagram

Media Contact: Support@EarnedAthlete.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70b36e31-d12f-4151-991e-2425ad8043fd