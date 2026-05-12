Vereigen Media Announces 'London Marketers Connect' An Exclusive B2B Marketing Gathering on the Thames, June 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a global leader in privacy-first, human-verified B2B demand generation, today announced its upcoming London Marketers Connect event. This exclusive, invite-only executive gathering will take place on June 11, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM aboard a private cruise departing from Festival Pier in London, UK.

Vereigen Media’s London event is designed for senior B2B marketing leaders, offering a rare opportunity to step away from high-volume conferences and transactional networking environments in favor of focused, high-value conversations with peers shaping modern demand generation strategies. Following the tremendous success of the New York event, they are hosting a London event that promises an unforgettable evening of insights, networking, and sightseeing, where every minute spent here truly matters.

At a time when the B2B marketing landscape is saturated with automation, noise, and low-intent engagement, Vereigen Media is creating space that prioritizes quality conversations, trusted insights, and meaningful relationships that drive real business outcomes.

A Curated Experience Where Real Conversations Happens

Vereigen Media believes the most impactful conversations in B2B marketing do not happen on webinars or in crowded stadium-sized conference halls. They happen in curated, high-trust environments. That is where Vereigen Media’s London Marketers Connect comes in. With attendance limited to just 25 senior marketing professionals, the event is designed to ensure every conversation is relevant, thoughtful, and outcome driven.

The evening unfolds aboard a private two-hour cruise along the Thames, departing from Festival Pier. It offers a relaxed yet elevated setting for peer discussions, idea exchange, and relationship building, complemented by drinks and light bites.

Event Details

DATE: June 11, 2026

June 11, 2026 TIME: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Board at 5:45 PM)

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Board at 5:45 PM) LOCATION: Festival Pier, London, United Kingdom

Festival Pier, London, United Kingdom EXPERIENCE: Private 2-hour boat cruise on the Thames with hosted drinks and light bites

Private 2-hour boat cruise on the Thames with hosted drinks and light bites CAPACITY: Limited to 25 B2B executives, invite only





“Today’s marketers and B2B experts don’t need more events, they need the events that prioritize real conversations curated in a space to build real lasting relationships. London Marketers Connect is the event that brings the right people in the right environment, connecting them with peers to reflect on what actually matters. This event strips away the formality to bring meaningful insights and real opportunities for measurable outcomes.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder & CEO, Vereigen Media

The Strategic Setting for Meaningful Conversations

The choice of venue is intentional and far from accidental.

London remains one of the world's most active B2B marketing hubs, home to some of the most progressive demand generation, MarTech, and revenue marketing communities in Europe and beyond.

By hosting this event on the Thames, in motion, away from the city's hum, Vereigen Media is intentionally creating a setting that naturally encourages clarity, creativity, and the kind of strategic thinking that rarely surfaces in a scheduled meeting.

"We wanted to create an experience that delivers genuine value to our clients and peers. When marketers step into a relaxed, high-trust environment, the quality of conversation improves, and that’s where real insights and opportunities emerge. That's what we're after."

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder & COO, Vereigen Media

Request Your Invitation Now.

Spots are extremely limited.

If you're a senior marketing leader in London or willing to attend the “London Marketers Connect” event in the Festival Pier, London on June 11, 2026, this is your opportunity to connect with peers including demand generation leaders, growth strategists, and marketing executives.

Request your invitation by visiting: https://vereigenmedia.com/london-marketers-connect/

About Vereigen Media:

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company specializes in first-party data, verified content engagement, human-verified engagement, and privacy-compliant outreach. With a fully in-house model, Vereigen Media delivers high-intent, genuine leads that perform better than the traditional methods. It’s 300+ experts supports hundreds of top global brands and delivers measurable results across technology, IT, SaaS, media, marketing, finance, cybersecurity, and enterprise services. The company’s zero outsourcing model and commitment to opt-in contacts ensure clients receive leads from people who are genuinely ready to engage. From content syndication to event marketing, display advertising, and optimized workflow solutions, Vereigen Media helps B2B organizations connect, engage, and grow with measurable results.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac05f214-7ca8-4ad2-804f-ad18f58f87c5