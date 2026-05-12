Becker’s Names Leap Distributors CEO Allen Mason to 2026 Great Leaders in Healthcare List

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becker’s Hospital Review has named Leap Distributors Co-founder and CEO Allen Mason to the 2026 list of Great Leaders in Healthcare. Mason is included in the Companies section, under CEOs and Founders.

“Becker’s is highly respected throughout our industry and its Great Leaders in Healthcare List includes many of our industry’s top professionals,” said Mason. “I’m honored to be included.”

According to Becker’s, the list, which is developed from nominations and editorial research, recognizes healthcare leaders, “whose influence reaches far beyond their individual organizations” and who “set the tone from the top by defining the strategic direction, shaping the culture and embodying the mission that flows through every department, every decision, and every patient or client interaction.”

Mason has more than 25 years of experience in the medical device industry and more than a decade of executive-level healthcare leadership expertise. Mason co-founded Leap Distributors with a mission to transform the healthcare landscape by prioritizing cost reduction, increasing patient choice, and improving overall quality of care.

Leap Distributors continues that mission today as a national medical device distribution partner that provides sales coverage, contracting and GPO strategy, and end-to-end logistics for manufacturers and healthcare facilities. Today, Leap Distributors supports more than 10,000 surgeries annually, partnering with over 750 surgeons and 350 facilities, GPOs, and IDNs across the country.

A seasoned entrepreneur, Mason has built nine successful businesses — most notably Leap Distributors and Leap Surgical (acquired by Leap Distributors in 2024). Mason co-founded Leap Surgical and served as its CEO for more than a decade and is a co-founder of MindSight Medical LLC, an FDA registered and licensed tissue bank in Dallas. In addition, he is a board member of Total Ancillary, Axis Datalytics, MedTechIntel, MedTech Incubator, Staysis Medical and other notable startups.

Mason is actively involved in the community. In particular, with the non-profit Leap Six – a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that Mason helped create, which specializes in connecting niche medical suppliers with hospitals, distributors and the VA health system. He also serves as a mentor to numerous professionals and participates in a variety of educational and health outreach programs.

About Becker’s Healthcare

With more than 1.1 million e-newsletter subscribers and 68,000+ print subscribers across all Becker’s Healthcare platforms, Becker’s Healthcare is the go-to source for healthcare decision makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital, and live event platforms, Becker’s Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with the information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and nurture conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare. For more information, visit: https://hubs.beckershealthcare.com/about.

About Leap Distributors

Leap Distributors is an independent, national medical device distribution partner focused on streamlining how innovative technologies reach clinicians. By partnering with manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare organizations, Leap Distributors accelerates market access and improves commercial execution. Committed foremost to improving patient care, Leap Distributors powers a more efficient and effective model of medical device distribution. For more information, visit www.leapdistributors.com.

Media Contact:

Krista Simmons

Bluebonnet Public Relations

682-225-9135

krista@bluebonnetpublicrelations.com