GUTHRIE NAMES DAVID FLETCHER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE PULSE CENTER

SAYRE, Pa., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to announce that David Fletcher, MBA, has been named Vice President of the Guthrie Pulse Center, a centralized, technology-enabled command center that connects clinicians across Guthrie’s system to monitor patients, support bedside teams, and deliver real-time care coordination across its rural footprint. Fletcher brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience to the role, including a proven track record of scaling telehealth programs and advancing technology-enabled care in complex health systems.

Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO of The Guthrie Clinic, welcomed Fletcher to the organization: “David brings deep expertise in telehealth and a clear understanding of how technology can transform care delivery. His experience scaling complex programs and delivering measurable results will be instrumental as we continue to grow the Pulse Center model to support and partner with other health systems looking to strengthen care delivery through innovative, technology-enabled solutions. This is about expanding access, improving outcomes and ensuring our rural communities receive the highest level of care.”

The Guthrie Pulse Center, an award-winning hub, leverages advanced technology to deliver high-quality care across 11,000 square miles of rural Pennsylvania and New York. By combining in-person care with virtual expertise, the Pulse Center is transforming how patients in rural communities access specialists and advanced hospital resources.

“Healthcare is at an inflection point, especially in rural communities where access and workforce challenges require new solutions,” said Fletcher. “The Pulse Center represents a fundamentally different model of care, one that uses technology to extend the reach of clinicians, improve patient safety and ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. I’m excited to build on Guthrie’s strong foundation and continue expanding how we use virtual care, data, and innovation to support both patients and caregivers.”

“Looking ahead, we see significant opportunity to further integrate virtual services, strengthen clinical oversight and use predictive tools to support care teams in real time,” Fletcher added. “Our focus is on making systems more efficient and responsive, while ensuring clinicians can spend more time focused on patient care.”

Fletcher most recently served as Associate Vice President of Telehealth at Geisinger, where he oversaw all facets of telehealth operations, including a 128-person team supporting 10 hospital campuses and more than 50 community clinics across central and northeast Pennsylvania. In that role, he managed clinical, technical, business and regulatory functions while leading the development and implementation of new telehealth programs. Under his leadership, telemedicine usage grew more than 200 times previous volumes, and the program secured $4.4 million in grant funding to expand services and technology. In 2020, the program was recognized as the #1 National Telehealth Network at the Teladoc National Telehealth Innovation Forum.

Earlier in his career, Fletcher spent 13 years at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where he helped lead telemedicine initiatives that generated more than $100 million in external funding. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance from Arkansas Tech University and an MBA from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Fletcher is also active in industry leadership, serving as Vice President of the Society for Education and the Advancement of Research in Connected Health and on the Innovations Board of the Center for Telehealth and e-Health Law.

Learn more about The Pulse Center at our website and make sure to view our video about a Pulse Center experience from the viewpoint of a Guthrie patient.

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization’s patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s more than 10,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical Specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across nearly 11,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic’s comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 14 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of health care, the organization offers 11 residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.

Visit us at www.Guthrie.org. Follow us at Twitter.com/GuthrieClinic, Facebook.com/TheGuthrieClinic, Linkedin.com/company/TheGuthrieClinic, and Instagram.com/TheGuthrieClinic.

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