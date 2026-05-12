Liquid Fertilizers Industry Research 2026: Global Market to Reach $19 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Emphasis on Precision Agriculture and Shift Towards Sustainable Agricultural Practices

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Fertilizers Market: 2026 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liquid fertilizers market was valued at US$14.54 billion in 2024. The market value is expected to reach US$19.00 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4% during the forecasted period of 2025-2030.

The global liquid fertilizers market is moderately consolidated, with a combination of major agribusiness corporations and emerging regional players competing across various segments.

In the forthcoming years, the global liquid fertilizers market is expected to continue growing due to several converging trends. One key factor is the rising demand for high-efficiency fertilizers that support increased agricultural productivity amid growing food security concerns. Liquid fertilizers, known for their rapid nutrient absorption and compatibility with advanced farming techniques such as fertigation and precision agriculture, offer a more targeted and efficient solution compared to traditional granular alternatives. This aligns with the global emphasis on optimizing resource use and improving crop yields. The increasing cultivation of high-value crops, along with the need for balanced nutrient application and soil health management, is further driving the adoption of liquid fertilizers across diverse agricultural regions.

Technological advancements in formulation and delivery methods are also enhancing the performance, shelf life, and ease of application of these products, making them more accessible and cost-effective for farmers. Moreover, supportive government policies promoting sustainable farming practices and efficient fertilizer use, particularly in emerging economies, are accelerating market expansion. Together, these factors position the global liquid fertilizers market for steady growth in the years ahead.

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region led the liquid fertilizers market, propelled by the region's large agricultural base, increasing population, and rising food demand. The widespread adoption of intensive farming practices, coupled with government initiatives promoting modern irrigation and fertilization techniques, has significantly boosted the use of liquid fertilizers. The region also benefits from expanding cultivation of high-value crops and growing awareness of sustainable agricultural practices. Continued investment in agricultural infrastructure, along with increasing adoption of precision farming and fertigation systems, is expected to further drive market growth in Asia Pacific in the coming years.



During 2025-2030, the US is forecasted to maintain its lead within the North America liquid fertilizers market, due to its large-scale commercial farming operations, high adoption of advanced agricultural technologies, and strong demand for high-efficiency fertilizers. The widespread use of precision farming, fertigation systems, and GPS-based application tools enhances the effectiveness of liquid fertilizers. Additionally, continued investment in research, supportive government policies, and the expansion of high-value crop cultivation are expected to further strengthen the US market during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: The report provides the bifurcation of the liquid fertilizers market into four segments on the basis of type: Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium and Others.

The nitrogen segment holds a significant share of the global liquid fertilizers market due to its essential role in plant growth, particularly in enhancing chlorophyll production and boosting crop yields. Its dominance is supported by the widespread use of nitrogen-based fertilizers like urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) across major crops. In the coming years, the segment is expected to grow further, driven by the rising adoption of precision farming, fertigation techniques, and increasing focus on soil fertility and balanced nutrient management.



By Crop Type: The report provides the bifurcation of the liquid fertilizers market into four segments on the basis of crop type: Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses and Other.

The cereals & grains segment held a significant share of the global market, primarily driven by the high global demand for staple crops like wheat, rice, and corn, which require substantial nutrient inputs for optimal yield. The increasing need to enhance productivity on limited arable land and the widespread use of liquid fertilizers in large-scale cereal cultivation are key contributors. In the coming years, rising food security concerns, population growth, and the adoption of advanced farming techniques are expected to further boost the use of liquid fertilizers in this segment.



By Production Process: The report provides the bifurcation of the liquid fertilizers market into two segments on the basis of production process: Synthetic and Organic.

The synthetic segment holds the largest share in the market due to its high nutrient concentration, immediate availability to crops, and consistent performance, making it ideal for large-scale and conventional farming operations. Synthetic liquid fertilizers are widely used due to their cost-effectiveness, ease of application, and compatibility with precision agriculture systems. In the coming years, market growth is expected to be supported by rising food demand, intensive cultivation practices, and technological innovations aimed at improving nutrient efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.



By Application: The report provides the bifurcation of the liquid fertilizers market into four segments on the basis of application: Fertigation, Foliar, Soil and Others.

Fertigation emerged as the largest segment globally, primarily driven by the rising adoption of drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, which allow for precise and efficient delivery of nutrients directly to plant roots. Fertigation enhances nutrient uptake, reduces wastage, and supports water conservation, making it highly suitable for modern and high-efficiency farming practices. This segment is poised to grow further, driven by the increasing focus on sustainable agriculture, rising demand for high-value crops, and government support for advanced irrigation infrastructure, particularly in water-scarce regions.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Global Population and Food Demand

Rising Emphasis on Precision Agriculture

Growing Demand for Organic Food Products

Shrinking Arable Land

Environmental Regulations Fueling Eco-Friendly Fertilizer Demand

Shift Towards Sustainable Agricultural Practices

Challenges

High Handling and Storage Costs

Geopolitical Factors and Supply Chain Disruptions

Environmental Compliance and Regulatory Barriers

Market Trends

Integration of Smart Farming Technologies

Rise of Bio-Stimulants and Organic Fertilizers

Advances in Fertilizer Formulations and Delivery Systems

Upsurge in Product Innovation

Technological Innovations in Liquid Fertilizers

Customization of Fertilizer Blends Based on Crop and Region

Competitive Landscape:

Yara International ASA

Nutrien Ltd.

ICL Group Ltd.

K+S AG

The Mosaic Company

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Coromandel International Limited

Compass Minerals International, Inc.

BASF SE

EuroChem Group AG

Haifa Group

AgroLiquid

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9rwg9

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