Subsea 7 S.A. announces changes to Board composition

Luxembourg – 12 May 2026 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the election of John Evans to the Board of Directors of Subsea 7 S.A. at the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM). John will serve as an Executive Director on the Board of Directors of Subsea 7 S.A. until his retirement from his position of CEO on 30 June 2026 and will continue as a Non-Executive Director thereafter.

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Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 S.A. is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

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Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 12 May 2026 at 16:00 CEST

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