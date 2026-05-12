AITradeBTC Introduces Beginner-Friendly AI Trading Bot to Simplify Automated Investing in 2026

London, UK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 11th May 2026, GBP/USD recovered from intraday lows as Middle East tensions continue to propel market volatility. Specifically, GBP/USD maintained a mildly bullish bias while holding above the 200-day SMA. Taking advantage of this positive signal for the GBP bull could mean a positive return with perfect response time. However, how do we stay consistent and never miss a signal or opportunity in the ever-moving market?

This year, AITradeBTC presented a series of AI trading bots that have remarkably transformed how retail traders interact with the digital market. Its continued adoption is fueled by its free $100 trial bot available to every new user. Additionally, its referral program may reward up to 8% commission from the activities of your referrals. These AI trading bots with impressive return potential integrate automated real-time market analysis and quantitative trading, helping users experience low-risk trading. Amazingly, the bots are active 24/7.





"At AITradeBTC, our goal is to simplify modern trading through intelligent AI automation. We want to help users navigate fast-moving markets with greater confidence, precision, and efficiency—without the complexity traditionally associated with investing." Says the general AITradeBTC general manager in a recent media interview.

AITradeBTC Brings Institutional-Grade AI Trading Strategies to Everyday Investors in 2026

AITradeBTC is a quantitative AI trading site that effortlessly combines real-time quantitative algorithms, Arbitrage trading, and automated trade executions. The site is not just a robot trading advisor or a passive tracker, but a fully integrated automated trading operating system. With AITradeBTC, investors can earn even while sleeping.

The most popular investment options currently driving high volume on the platform are led by the Multi-Strategy Portfolio Engine, which has nearly reached full capacity at a 98.99% sales progress; this contract requires an investment of $2,600 for an 11-day duration. Following closely in demand is the high-tier 24/7 AI Quantitative Trading plan, priced at $108,000 with a rapid 5-day duration, and the Cointegration Quantitative Trading Model, which carries a $59,000 price tag for a 10-day duration. Additionally, the Smart Cross-Exchange Arbitrage Execution remains a top choice for mid-to-high range participants, priced at $11,300 for a 10-day duration.

For more AI plan contract information, please visit AITradeBTC’s contract page.

Core AITradeBTC's Functionalities

Top-tier risk control algorithms. AITradeBTC allows Arbitrage trading utilising automated risk management models to constantly eliminate emotional or reactive mistakes. Offer multiple trading strategies. The platform has a diversity of quantitative models that run to execute trades in different markets. 24/7 automated quantitative trading execution. The system ensures around-the-clock, real-time market analysis, price variations, fund rate differences, and signal opportunities.

AITradeBTC eliminates the need for users to manually build trading models, configure strategies, and analyze and interpret vast raw data. It offers a user-friendly AI trading platform.

Start Trading Smarter With a $100 Bonus and Free Bot Activation

Create a new AITradeBTC and claim a free $100 trial bot. Click here to visit the platform’s sign-up page. You only need your email address to get started.

Pick an AI trading bot that favours your financial goals. The site offers a variety of very competitive trading bots.

Monitor and grow your investment with AITradeBTC. Users receive profits every 24 hours, with the liberty to reinvest and grow their portfolio or withdraw for everyday use.

The platform offers easy access to trading for new beginners.

About AITradeBTC

AITradeBCT is an unprecedented quantitative AI trading platform in the 2026 intelligence space. Its AI-powered algorithmic systems utilize real-time quantitative modeling, continuous automated execution, and institutional-grade risk management to offer investors a seamless trading experience.

Media Contact

Email: info@aitradebtc.com

Website: https://aitradebtc.com







